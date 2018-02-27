100 Percent 'Fresh' on Rotten Tomatoes: Paddington 2 - On Blu-ray April 24, Own Early on Digital March 27

Much hullabaloo was made of the "Fresh" ratings on Rotten Tomatoes for recently acclaimed releases like Get Out and Lady Bird. For the record, neither can lay claim to a coveted perfect 100% earned by Paddington 2. Though it didn't quite catch fire at the box office (not even as much as the modest 2015 original did, also highly acclaimed by critics), the modest family film was met with unanimous praise upon its January 2018 release.



Warner Bros. Home Entertainment makes Paddington 2 available to own on Digital HD on March 27, ahead of its physical media release on April 24.



Paddington 2 Blu-ray Combo Pack contain the following special features:



· Paddington: The Bear Truth



· How to Make A Marmalade Sandwich



· Music Video with Phoenix Buchanan



· The Magical Mystery of Paddington’s Pop-Up Book



· The Browns and Paddington: The Special Bond



· Knuckles: A Fistful of Marmalade



· The (Once) Famous Faces of Phoenix Buchanan



· Audio Commentary by Director/Co-Writer Paul King