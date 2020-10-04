Announcement: Words on Bathroom Walls Due on Home Video November 17



This from the Lionsgate press materials: Words on Bathroom Walls will be available on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD for the suggested retail price of $24.99 and $19.98, respectively. The film stars Charlie Plummer, Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins.



Official Synopsis: "Adam (Charlie Plummer) is a witty, introspective teen pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. When Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness, he lives in fear of being exposed — until he meets Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With its inspiring journey of love, acceptance, and hope, Words on Bathroom Walls is a triumphant story of overcoming life’s challenges and embracing who you are."



Rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content involving mental illness, some sexual references, strong language and smoking.

Lionsgate has announced a November 10 Digital release date for the acclaimed, followed by a November 17 Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand release. Certified "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 88%,is based on the novel by Julia Walton.