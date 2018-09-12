Available Now on Blu-ray: Strike Back: The Complete Fifth Season





Following what was billed as a "Final Season," the ten-episode(as it was called in the U.K.), British Sky One has keptgoing with this all-new season. In keeping with the tradition ofhaving one of the more confusing roll-outs of any contemporary show, the ten-episodes serve as the sixth season in the U.K. under the title. For U.S. audiences, it's the fifth season.At any rate, Cinemax aired the series as the episodes were wrapping up their U.K. broadcast near the beginning of 2018. This marked a nearly three-year break in the U.S. for fans of. I'll let the official press materials do the mundane task of summarizing, but it's worth noting that the already barely-there ratings for the series fell further for this latest season.HBO Home Entertainment's Blu-ray is technically a treat, as per usual with this cinematic-looking series. Though some of the special effects-oriented sequences betray the somewhat limited budget, this is one handsome—albeit gritty—set of visuals to take in. DTS-HD Master Audio surround mixes work like gangbusters on all episodes as well. Really a great presentation all around.Each of the discs in the three-disc set contains a few modest supplements. The first disc has a pair of mini-featurettes, "Section 20: New Tactics" and "Section 20: New Characters," that include some basic, EPK-style behind-the-scenes material (only three minutes between the two!). Then a pattern of "Declassified" segments is established. Each of the ten episodes has one of this mini-featurettes, with three on disc one (six minutes total), three on disc two (six more minutes), and four on disc three (nine minutes in all).From the press materials: