Coming Soon: The Rolling Stones - From the Vault: Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre 2015

Exciting new for Rolling Stones fans, the acclaimedseries resumes on September 29, 2017 with. As with most of the previousreleases, this one will be available in a variety of formats: Blu-ray+CD, DVD+CD, DVD+3LP.From Eagle Rock Entertainment's press release: "This latest addition to the acclaimedseries captures a truly unique event in the storied history of The Rolling Stones. On May 20, 2015 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, the band performed the entirealbum live in concert for the first (and so far only time) in their career. The show celebrated the reissue of thealbum and was the opening night of The Rolling Stones’ North American Zip Code Tour that would run over the next two months. The intimate setting of the Fonda Theatre was in contrast to the huge stadiums in which the band would perform for the rest of the tour and made this an incredibly special occasion for those fans lucky enough to get a ticket."All formats are currently available for pre-order on Amazon.Track listing:Blu-ray/DVD:1) Start Me Up2) Sway3) Dead Flowers4) Wild Horses5) Sister Morphine6) You Gotta Move7) Bitch8) Can’t You Hear Me Knocking9) I Got The Blues10) Moonlight Mile11) Brown Sugar12) Rock Me Baby13) Jumpin’ Jack FlashBonus tracks:1) All Down The Line2) When The Whip Comes Down3) I Can’t Turn You LooseCD:1) Start Me Up2) When The Whip Comes Down3) All Down The Line4) Sway5) Dead Flowers6) Wild Horses7) Sister Morphine8) You Gotta Move9) Bitch10) Can’t You Hear Me Knocking11) I Got The Blues12) Moonlight Mile13) Brown Sugar14) Rock Me Baby15) Jumpin’ Jack Flash16) I Can’t Turn You Loose