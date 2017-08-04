From The Morton Blog

Coming Soon: The Rolling Stones - From the Vault: Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre 2015

August 04, 2017
Exciting new for Rolling Stones fans, the acclaimed From the Vault series resumes on September 29, 2017 with Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre 2015. As with most of the previous From the Vault releases, this one will be available in a variety of formats: Blu-ray+CD, DVD+CD, DVD+3LP.

From Eagle Rock Entertainment's press release: "This latest addition to the acclaimed From The Vault series captures a truly unique event in the storied history of The Rolling Stones. On May 20, 2015 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, the band performed the entire Sticky Fingers album live in concert for the first (and so far only time) in their career. The show celebrated the reissue of the Sticky Fingers album and was the opening night of The Rolling Stones’ North American Zip Code Tour that would run over the next two months. The intimate setting of the Fonda Theatre was in contrast to the huge stadiums in which the band would perform for the rest of the tour and made this an incredibly special occasion for those fans lucky enough to get a ticket."

All formats are currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

Blu-ray+CD

DVD+CD

DVD+3LP



Track listing:

Blu-ray/DVD:

1) Start Me Up

2) Sway

3) Dead Flowers

4) Wild Horses

5) Sister Morphine

6) You Gotta Move

7) Bitch

8) Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

9) I Got The Blues

10) Moonlight Mile

11) Brown Sugar

12) Rock Me Baby

13) Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Bonus tracks:

1) All Down The Line

2) When The Whip Comes Down

3) I Can’t Turn You Loose

CD:

1) Start Me Up

2) When The Whip Comes Down

3) All Down The Line

4) Sway

5) Dead Flowers

6) Wild Horses

7) Sister Morphine

8) You Gotta Move

9) Bitch

10) Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

11) I Got The Blues

12) Moonlight Mile

13) Brown Sugar

14) Rock Me Baby

15) Jumpin’ Jack Flash

16) I Can’t Turn You Loose

