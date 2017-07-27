Coming Soon: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - 35th Anniversary Gift Set

Arriving September 12, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the 35th Anniversary Gift Set. The limited edition set will be on both 4K UltraHD and Blu-ray. In addition to premium packaging, the gift set includes a remastered CD soundtrack of John Williams' original Grammy Award®-winning score, over three hours of bonus features, and a collector's booklet with behind-the-scenes stories are rare images.
Additionally, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial returns to movie theaters nationwide for a two day cinema event on Sunday, September 17, and Wednesday, September 20. These special event screenings will feature an exclusive commentary from TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz. Tickets and participating theaters are available at Fathom Events.
BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY™ and DVD:
The E.T. Journals - Retrace the day-to-day experience of creating E.T from behind-the-scenes footage shot by Academy Award®-winning cinematographer John Toll.
Steven Spielberg & E.T. - Watch an interview with Steven Spielberg, as he reflects back on the film and discusses his experience working with the actors, as well as his overall and current perspective on E.T.
The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams - Interviews and footage focused on the long-standing relationship between John Williams and Steven Spielberg.
Designs, Photographs and Marketing of E.T
E.T. Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux
E.T. Designs by Carlo Rambaldi
Spaceship Designs by Ralph McQuarrie
Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux
Production Photographs
Marketing E.T. A Look Back - A special insider’s look into the making of E.T. featuring interviews with Steven Spielberg, the cast, and others intimately involved with the film.
The E.T. Reunion - The cast and filmmaker reunite to discuss their thoughts on the impact of the film.
The 20th Anniversary Premiere - Composer John Williams played the score of E.T. live at the Shrine Auditorium for the re-release premiere of E.T. This featurette gives us a behind the scenes look at this presentation.
Deleted Scenes
Theatrical Trailer
Additionally, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial returns to movie theaters nationwide for a two day cinema event on Sunday, September 17, and Wednesday, September 20. These special event screenings will feature an exclusive commentary from TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz. Tickets and participating theaters are available at Fathom Events.
BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY™ and DVD:
The E.T. Journals - Retrace the day-to-day experience of creating E.T from behind-the-scenes footage shot by Academy Award®-winning cinematographer John Toll.
Steven Spielberg & E.T. - Watch an interview with Steven Spielberg, as he reflects back on the film and discusses his experience working with the actors, as well as his overall and current perspective on E.T.
The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams - Interviews and footage focused on the long-standing relationship between John Williams and Steven Spielberg.
Designs, Photographs and Marketing of E.T
E.T. Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux
E.T. Designs by Carlo Rambaldi
Spaceship Designs by Ralph McQuarrie
Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux
Production Photographs
Marketing E.T. A Look Back - A special insider’s look into the making of E.T. featuring interviews with Steven Spielberg, the cast, and others intimately involved with the film.
The E.T. Reunion - The cast and filmmaker reunite to discuss their thoughts on the impact of the film.
The 20th Anniversary Premiere - Composer John Williams played the score of E.T. live at the Shrine Auditorium for the re-release premiere of E.T. This featurette gives us a behind the scenes look at this presentation.
Deleted Scenes
Theatrical Trailer