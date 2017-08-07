Coming Soon: Jeff Beck - Live at the Hollywood Bowl

October 6, 2017 is the release date for Eagle Rock Entertainment'sconcert film. Multiple formats will be available: Blu-ray plus double-CD, DVD plus double-CD, and DVD plus triple-LP (the latter is currently available for preorder on PledgeMusic ).Summary (via Eagle Rock): In the summer of 2016, guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck celebrated 50 years of his musical career with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl. Beck set the stage ablaze with incredible live versions of “For Your Love”, “Beck’s Bolero”, “’Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers”, “Big Block”, “Over Under Sideways Down”, “A Day In The Life”, “Blue Wind”, and more. The night also included a legendary list of special guests including Steven Tyler, Billy F. Gibbons, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall and the great Buddy Guy.This concert captures his musical journey, with a set list spanning from his first Yardbirds’ recordings to recent tracks from 2016’s Loud Hailer. As the evening progressed, Beck was joined onstage by those legendary peers. The show climaxed with all guests delivering a stirring encore performance of “Purple Rain” in tribute to Prince, who had passed away a few months before the concert.

Live At The Hollywood Bowl (Teaser) by Jeff Beck on VEVO.

TRACK LISTING:1) The Revolution Will Be Televised2) Over Under Sideways Down3) Heart Full Of Soul4) For Your Love5) Beck’s Bolero6) Medley: Rice Pudding / Morning Dew7) Freeway Jam8) You Never Know9) ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers10) Star Cycle11) Blue Wind12) Big Block13) I’d Rather Go Blind14) Let Me Love You15) Live In The Dark16) Scared For The Children17) Rough Boy18) Train Kept A’Rollin’19) Shapes Of Things20) A Day In The Life21) Purple Rain