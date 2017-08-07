From The Morton Blog

Coming Soon: Jeff Beck - Live at the Hollywood Bowl

August 07, 2017
By , Contributor
October 6, 2017 is the release date for Eagle Rock Entertainment's Jeff Beck - Live at the Hollywood Bowl concert film. Multiple formats will be available: Blu-ray plus double-CD, DVD plus double-CD, and DVD plus triple-LP (the latter is currently available for preorder on PledgeMusic).

Summary (via Eagle Rock): In the summer of 2016, guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck celebrated 50 years of his musical career with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl. Beck set the stage ablaze with incredible live versions of “For Your Love”, “Beck’s Bolero”, “’Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers”, “Big Block”, “Over Under Sideways Down”, “A Day In The Life”, “Blue Wind”, and more. The night also included a legendary list of special guests including Steven Tyler, Billy F. Gibbons, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall and the great Buddy Guy.

This concert captures his musical journey, with a set list spanning from his first Yardbirds’ recordings to recent tracks from 2016’s Loud Hailer. As the evening progressed, Beck was joined onstage by those legendary peers. The show climaxed with all guests delivering a stirring encore performance of “Purple Rain” in tribute to Prince, who had passed away a few months before the concert.

Live At The Hollywood Bowl (Teaser) by Jeff Beck on VEVO.



TRACK LISTING:

1) The Revolution Will Be Televised

2) Over Under Sideways Down

3) Heart Full Of Soul

4) For Your Love

5) Beck’s Bolero

6) Medley: Rice Pudding / Morning Dew

7) Freeway Jam

8) You Never Know

9) ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers

10) Star Cycle

11) Blue Wind

12) Big Block

13) I’d Rather Go Blind

14) Let Me Love You

15) Live In The Dark

16) Scared For The Children

17) Rough Boy

18) Train Kept A’Rollin’

19) Shapes Of Things

20) A Day In The Life

21) Purple Rain

Chaz Lipp is a Seattle-based freelance writer whose focus is music and film.

