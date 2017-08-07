Coming Soon: Jeff Beck - Live at the Hollywood Bowl

October 6, 2017 is the release date for Eagle Rock Entertainment's Jeff Beck - Live at the Hollywood Bowl concert film. Multiple formats will be available: Blu-ray plus double-CD, DVD plus double-CD, and DVD plus triple-LP (the latter is currently available for preorder on PledgeMusic).
Summary (via Eagle Rock): In the summer of 2016, guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck celebrated 50 years of his musical career with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl. Beck set the stage ablaze with incredible live versions of “For Your Love”, “Beck’s Bolero”, “’Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers”, “Big Block”, “Over Under Sideways Down”, “A Day In The Life”, “Blue Wind”, and more. The night also included a legendary list of special guests including Steven Tyler, Billy F. Gibbons, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall and the great Buddy Guy.
This concert captures his musical journey, with a set list spanning from his first Yardbirds’ recordings to recent tracks from 2016’s Loud Hailer. As the evening progressed, Beck was joined onstage by those legendary peers. The show climaxed with all guests delivering a stirring encore performance of “Purple Rain” in tribute to Prince, who had passed away a few months before the concert.
TRACK LISTING:
1) The Revolution Will Be Televised
2) Over Under Sideways Down
3) Heart Full Of Soul
4) For Your Love
5) Beck’s Bolero
6) Medley: Rice Pudding / Morning Dew
7) Freeway Jam
8) You Never Know
9) ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers
10) Star Cycle
11) Blue Wind
12) Big Block
13) I’d Rather Go Blind
14) Let Me Love You
15) Live In The Dark
16) Scared For The Children
17) Rough Boy
18) Train Kept A’Rollin’
19) Shapes Of Things
20) A Day In The Life
21) Purple Rain
