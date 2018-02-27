Justice League Arrives On Blu-ray March 13

Fans of the DC Extended Universe can mark their calendars for March 13, 2017. Director Zack Snyder's superhero epicarrives via Warner Brothers Home Entertainment on a variety of physical media formats: 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-Ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and standard DVD. The blockbuster has already been available as a Digital HD download since earlier in February.Accompanying the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack are these special features:- Journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut.- Discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC’s iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.- From Batman’s arsenal to Cyborg’s alien tech, interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets.- Join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.- Bonus scenes not seen in theaters- Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind’s ancient enemy and the Justice League’s greatest challenge.- Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences- Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences- Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC’s iconic heroes.