New to Blu-ray: Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season

What's isn't going to receive any award nominations is HBO's skimpy Blu-ray supplements package. The first of the set's two discs has a five-minute selection of deleted scenes. That's it. The second disc contains one deleted scene. These days fewer and fewer consumers feel compelled to purchase physical media. Note to HBO Home Entertainment: five minutes of deleted scenes isn't going to lure many folks who are increasingly choosy about how to utilize their shelf space. Weren't there at least some promotional interviews or mini-featurettes for season three? No cast commentaries? At any rate, Silicon Valley is a highly re-watchable show and its good to see HBO continuing to support physical media despite the dwindling audience for it.

One of the flat-out funniest shows on TV,continues its acclaimed HBO run as season four is set to begin April 23, 2017. The show is easily Mike Judge's finest live-action creation, following a series of uneven feature films (: great,: less than great). Fans can revel in the giddy fun of the Pied Piper gang with, now available from HBO Home Entertainment. The uninitiated are highly encouraged to drop back to the first season and get caught up. While not hard to follow,presents a constantly twisting narrative that require close attention.From the HBO Home Entertainment press materials: "After last season's shocking ending, which found Pied Piper celebrating legal victory just as Richard (Thomas Middleditch) was ousted as CEO, Season 3 picks up where we left off, with Richard offered the diminished role of CTO and the rest of his team-Erlich (T.J. Miller), Jared (Zach Woods), Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr)-facing the question of just how far their loyalty extends. With a new no-nonsense CEO hell-bent on transforming everything from Pied Piper's offices to its business agenda, the guys must find a way to triumph in the war of Art vs. Commerce, maneuvering the many competing interests along the way."