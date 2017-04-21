New to Blu-ray: Veep: The Complete Fifth Season



HBO Home Entertainment brings Veep: The Complete Fifth Season to Blu-ray with a few extras. Between the two discs there's more than a half-hour of deleted scenes. Also episodes one, four, six, and seven have cast/crew audio commentaries. Might not sound like a fully tricked-out deluxe edition, but compare it to HBO's other Emmy-nominated comedy juggernaut, Silicon Valley, whose recently-issued third season Blu-ray had nothing more than five minutes of deleted scenes!



For her portrayal of Selina Meyer, Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Fans can snag the Blu-ray (or DVD) now, recently released as a two-disc set by HBO Home Entertainment. Veep also won Outstanding Comedy Series (second year in a row) and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. From the HBO Home Entertainment press materials: "Season 5 of the acclaimed comedy series created by Armando Iannucci finds Selina Meyer in the midst of a virtually unprecedented Electoral College tie-with her future as President coming down to only a few hundred votes. Selina finds herself spinning her wheels in D.C. as her staff continues their mission to make her seem presidential (even though she is the President) while fending off the ambitions of her charismatic Vice Presidential running mate who, through an obscure constitutional procedure, could end up being President. Veep continues to prove that in Washington, even the most banal decisions can have ripple effects-with unexpected and often hilarious consequences."