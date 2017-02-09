Now On Blu-ray: From Dusk Till Dawn: Season Three



Entertainment One has loaded the three-disc set with a fan-pleasing amount of special features. There's audio commentary on the episodes "Matanzas" and "Dark Side of the Sun" (participants are the same on both: director Joe Menendez, producer Carlos Coto, and cast member Brandon Soo Hoo). A trio of "Season 3 Catch Up" segments summarizes pre-season three events in about ten minutes. There's quartet of short featurettes: "Carlos Madrigal Returns," "Evolution of Kate Fuller," "Monsters of Xilbalba: Itzpa (Llorona)," "Monsters of Xilbalba: Xilbalba 101."



Rounding out the package are several "Inside the Episodes" mini-featurettes, a deleted scene, a "Best Kills" montage, and short featurettes "When Sex Machines Collide" and "Evolution of a Fight Scene."



The El Ray Network was founded by From Dusk Till Dawn co-creator Robert Rodriguez. The vampire series is the network's flagship original series. It is currently the network's only original dramatic series (an earlier original series, Matador, lasted just one season). Though El Ray has not cancelled From Dusk Till Dawn, the show's future is unclear as a fourth season has yet to be officially announced. Entertainment One has loaded the three-disc set with a fan-pleasing amount of special features. There's audio commentary on the episodes "Matanzas" and "Dark Side of the Sun" (participants are the same on both: director Joe Menendez, producer Carlos Coto, and cast member Brandon Soo Hoo). A trio of "Season 3 Catch Up" segments summarizes pre-season three events in about ten minutes. There's quartet of short featurettes: "Carlos Madrigal Returns," "Evolution of Kate Fuller," "Monsters of Xilbalba: Itzpa (Llorona)," "Monsters of Xilbalba: Xilbalba 101."Rounding out the package are several "Inside the Episodes" mini-featurettes, a deleted scene, a "Best Kills" montage, and short featurettes "When Sex Machines Collide" and "Evolution of a Fight Scene."The El Ray Network was founded byco-creator Robert Rodriguez. The vampire series is the network's flagship original series. It is currently the network's only original dramatic series (an earlier original series,, lasted just one season). Though El Ray has not cancelled, the show's future is unclear as a fourth season has yet to be officially announced.

Who could've guessed 20 years ago that the lukewarm Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez collaborationwould spawn a successful TV series? The movie, released at the height of post-mania, was a dull-witted dud. The TV series debuted in 2014 on the El Ray Network and has now run three seasons, developing a relatively small but devoted following.is now available on Blu-ray (also DVD and Digital HD) via Entertainment One.Official synopsis: "Season three follows Seth and Richie as they continue to fight their way through the chilling world of culebras, the vampire-snake hybrids that control hidden empires in Texas and Mexico. Once the baddest outlaws in the land, the Gecko brothers made a run for the Border two years ago to save their lives—and their fortune. After stumbling into a bar full of bloodsuckers and bandits, they encountered the vampire goddess Santánico, joining her cause to settle an old score, and it won them a place in the culebra world. Now that world is on the verge of violent and destructive explosion as new enemies hell-bent on domination gather to take them down. But, in typical Gecko fashion, Seth and Richie assemble an unlikely crew (some new, some old) to take on the forces of hell."