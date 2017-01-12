Now on Blu-ray: Girls: The Complete Fifth Season

Fans of HBO's acclaimed dramedy Girls won't need any convincing—The Complete Fifth Season has arrived on Blu-ray and if you're already collecting the series this is a no-brainer. The ten episodes, which originally aired February-April 2016, are divided between two discs. On the eve of season six's premiere (February 12), which will serve as the series' farewell, the new Complete Fifth Season affords the opportunity to get caught up.
As it stands, the awkwardly hilarious and often poignant creation of producer-star Lena Dunham seems to have slipped considerably from pop culture's ever-changing radar since its debut five years ago. Ratings have settled in at somewhere in the neighborhood of half-a-million viewers per episode (to be fair, the show rarely topped a million even during its heyday). The fifth season was only nominated for one Emmy award—Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Peter Scolari (he did win; the episode was the season's second, "Good Man").
From HBO Home Entertainment's press release, a quick season five synopsis: "As Season 5 begins, Hannah (Lena Dunham) has put her writing ambitions aside and is teaching alongside Fran (Jake Lacy), her new boyfriend. Marnie (Allison Williams) realizes that she needs more space after her honeymoon with Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). While working towards becoming a therapist, Jessa (Jemima Kirke) also manages a budding relationship. And Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) is thriving at her new job in Japan, flirting with her boss despite her long-distance relationship with Scott (Jason Ritter)."
HBO's Blu-ray tech specs are solid, delivering a 1080p transfer of each episode that matches the quality of previous season releases. Each episodes boasts lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio.
Special features are a bit limited, with deleted scenes turning up for a number of episodes (on disc one: episodes 1, 2, 3, 5; on disc two: episodes 8, 10) for a total of about 19 minutes. "Inside the Episode" mini-featurettes are found on every episode, adding a bit more than a half-hour of extra content to package.
Episodes:
"Wedding Day"
"Good Man"
"Japan"
"Old Loves"
"Queen for Two Days"
"The Panic in Central Park"
"Hello Kitty"
"Homeward Bound"
"Love Stories"
"I Love You Baby"
For more on HBO's Girls, visit the official website.
As it stands, the awkwardly hilarious and often poignant creation of producer-star Lena Dunham seems to have slipped considerably from pop culture's ever-changing radar since its debut five years ago. Ratings have settled in at somewhere in the neighborhood of half-a-million viewers per episode (to be fair, the show rarely topped a million even during its heyday). The fifth season was only nominated for one Emmy award—Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Peter Scolari (he did win; the episode was the season's second, "Good Man").
From HBO Home Entertainment's press release, a quick season five synopsis: "As Season 5 begins, Hannah (Lena Dunham) has put her writing ambitions aside and is teaching alongside Fran (Jake Lacy), her new boyfriend. Marnie (Allison Williams) realizes that she needs more space after her honeymoon with Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). While working towards becoming a therapist, Jessa (Jemima Kirke) also manages a budding relationship. And Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) is thriving at her new job in Japan, flirting with her boss despite her long-distance relationship with Scott (Jason Ritter)."
HBO's Blu-ray tech specs are solid, delivering a 1080p transfer of each episode that matches the quality of previous season releases. Each episodes boasts lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio.
Special features are a bit limited, with deleted scenes turning up for a number of episodes (on disc one: episodes 1, 2, 3, 5; on disc two: episodes 8, 10) for a total of about 19 minutes. "Inside the Episode" mini-featurettes are found on every episode, adding a bit more than a half-hour of extra content to package.
Episodes:
"Wedding Day"
"Good Man"
"Japan"
"Old Loves"
"Queen for Two Days"
"The Panic in Central Park"
"Hello Kitty"
"Homeward Bound"
"Love Stories"
"I Love You Baby"
For more on HBO's Girls, visit the official website.