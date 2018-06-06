Now on Blu-ray: Peter Pan - The Signature Collection Anniversary Edition

June 5, 2018 saw the re-issue of Disney's 1953 animated classic Peter Pan, spiffed up as part of their "Signature Collection" line. In lieu of a full review copy, we'll go ahead and let the Disney marketing team handle the conveyance of some key information about this new release.



From the official press materials: "The Walt Disney Signature Collection edition of Peter Pan invites adventures of all ages to believe in magic once again and experience a timeless treasure from Disney’s golden age of animation that has stirred the hearts and imaginations of moviegoers worldwide since its original 1953 release. The Signature Collection edition offers over two hours of classic bonus features plus never-before-seen extras, including the latest installment of “Stories from Walt’s Office,” which explores Walt’s love of flying and the company planes; a nostalgic reunion between Kathryn Beaumont (the voice of Wendy) and Paul Collins (the voice of John); and new “Oke” renditions of the classic song “You Can Fly” and deleted song “Never Smile at a Crocodile” accompanied by on-screen lyrics and the film’s unforgettable animated characters."



Further info on the new supplements:



New Signature Collection Bonus



Stories from Walt’s Office: Walt & Flight - “Think of the happiest things, it’s the same as having wings”. One thing you’ll notice inside Walt Disney’s office are all of the models and pictures of airplanes. Walt loved planes and was an aficionado of flying. As a continuation of the “Stories from Walt’s Office” series, we’ll soar into the world of one of Walt’s favorite pastimes and look at the history behind the company airplane he used to scout Central Florida looking for the perfect place to build his second theme park.



A “Darling” Conversation with Wendy & John: Kathryn Beaumont and Paul Collins - Join Disney Legend Kathryn Beaumont (the voice of Wendy) and Paul Collins (the voice of John) as they reunite for the first time in many years to reminisce and discuss their experiences working onPeter Pan, meeting Walt Disney and learning to fly … literally.



You Can Fly” - A new “Oke” rendition and graphic look of the classic Disney song, “You Can Fly,” with fun lyrics on screen and lots of your favorite “Peter Pan” characters.



“Never Smile at a Crocodile” - A new “Oke” rendition and graphic look of the deleted song, “Never Smile at a Crocodile”, with fun lyrics on screen and highlighting the relationship between Captain Hook and Tick- Tock the Crocodile.



