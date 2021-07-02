DVD Review: Rugrats: The Complete Series - 26-Disc Set

Oh, to be a kid in the '90s again. Well, I wasn't—not quite—but a younger sibling and cousins were. And Rugrats was all the rage. I don't know what today's youth will make of this hand-drawn animated show, if they even bother with it. But for anyone looking to revel in a little bit of '90s-era nostalgia, this Rugrats: The Complete Series box set if your ticket. Maybe you have kids of your own now and want to introduce them to what the old folks enjoyed back in the day. At $55.99 MSRP, this behemoth is a great bargain (you won't have to look too hard to find discounts, cough—Amazon!—cough).



But the complete adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil & Lil, and the rest of the gang doesn't come without caveats. This clamshell case houses no less than 26 DVDs. That's nine full seasons of Rugrats that totals over 67 hours of content. Presumably in order to keep overall production costs down, the packaging is not exactly deluxe. In fact, it's downright unwieldy. I've had my share of experience with similar too-many-discs-crammed-into-one-box releases, but if you don't, now's a good time to break some bad news.



Plastic hinges holding the discs might be broken. Some discs are likely to arrive loose. And to fit all the DVDs in, each spindle has at least two (sometimes three) discs stacked literally on top of each other. So the chances are not insignificant that there may be a scratched disc or two. But for what it's worth, my set survived transit without any fallout. Everything was intact and none of the discs appear to have scuffs or scratches.



Rugrats still holds a great deal of charm after all these years. There's a smattering of bonus features here as well. Hopefully you luck out with the packaging, as it can be a real crap shoot when ordering these overstuffed box set packages.