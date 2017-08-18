The Who to Release Tommy: Live at the Royal Albert Hall - October 13, 2017



TRACK LISTING:



1) Introduction



2) Overture



3) It’s A Boy



4) 1921



5) Amazing Journey



6) Sparks



7) Eyesight To The Blind (The Hawker)



8) Christmas



9) Cousin Kevin



10) The Acid Queen



11) Do You Think It’s Alright?



12) Fiddle About



13) Pinball Wizard



14) There’s A Doctor



15) Go To The Mirror!



16) Tommy Can You Hear Me?



17) Smash The Mirror



18) Underture



19) I’m Free



20) Miracle Cure



21) Sensation



22) Sally Simpson



23) Welcome



24) Tommy’s Holiday Camp



25) We’re Not Gonna Take It



26) I Can’t Explain



27) Join Together



28) I Can See For Miles



29) Who Are You



30) Love, Reign O’er Me



31) Baba O’Reilly



32) Won’t Get Fooled Again TRACK LISTING:1) Introduction2) Overture3) It’s A Boy4) 19215) Amazing Journey6) Sparks7) Eyesight To The Blind (The Hawker)8) Christmas9) Cousin Kevin10) The Acid Queen11) Do You Think It’s Alright?12) Fiddle About13) Pinball Wizard14) There’s A Doctor15) Go To The Mirror!16) Tommy Can You Hear Me?17) Smash The Mirror18) Underture19) I’m Free20) Miracle Cure21) Sensation22) Sally Simpson23) Welcome24) Tommy’s Holiday Camp25) We’re Not Gonna Take It26) I Can’t Explain27) Join Together28) I Can See For Miles29) Who Are You30) Love, Reign O’er Me31) Baba O’Reilly32) Won’t Get Fooled Again

Eagle Rock Entertainment has a treat in store for fans of The Who with, arriving on multiple formats October 13, 2017. The concert, recorded in April 2017, will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, double-CD, and triple-LP. The concert is centered on a performance of their classic albumin its entirety—a first in the band's illustrious history (seven non-songs are included as well).As pointed out by Eagle Rock in their press notes, The Who had performedin its entirety in years past. But those occasions always saw the omission of two, three, or four tunes from the album. This Royal Albert Hall show, a benefit for the Teenage Cancer Trust, presented the whole enchilada, along with "specially created animations on a huge screen above the stage and creative use of lighting."The video formats ofalso include a behind-the-scenes featurette, plus full screen animations of both "The Acid Queen" and "Pinball Wizard" with the live performance audio.Available now for pre-order on Amazon: