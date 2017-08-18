From The Morton Blog

The Who to Release Tommy: Live at the Royal Albert Hall - October 13, 2017

August 18, 2017
By , Contributor
Eagle Rock Entertainment has a treat in store for fans of The Who with Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, arriving on multiple formats October 13, 2017. The concert, recorded in April 2017, will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, double-CD, and triple-LP. The concert is centered on a performance of their classic album Tommy in its entirety—a first in the band's illustrious history (seven non-Tommy songs are included as well).

As pointed out by Eagle Rock in their press notes, The Who had performed Tommy nearly in its entirety in years past. But those occasions always saw the omission of two, three, or four tunes from the album. This Royal Albert Hall show, a benefit for the Teenage Cancer Trust, presented the whole enchilada, along with "specially created animations on a huge screen above the stage and creative use of lighting."

The video formats of Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall also include a behind-the-scenes featurette, plus full screen animations of both "The Acid Queen" and "Pinball Wizard" with the live performance audio.

rsz_the_who_tommy_royal_albert_hall_bd.jpg TRACK LISTING:

1) Introduction

2) Overture

3) It’s A Boy

4) 1921

5) Amazing Journey

6) Sparks

7) Eyesight To The Blind (The Hawker)

8) Christmas

9) Cousin Kevin

10) The Acid Queen

11) Do You Think It’s Alright?

12) Fiddle About

13) Pinball Wizard

14) There’s A Doctor

15) Go To The Mirror!

16) Tommy Can You Hear Me?

17) Smash The Mirror

18) Underture

19) I’m Free

20) Miracle Cure

21) Sensation

22) Sally Simpson

23) Welcome

24) Tommy’s Holiday Camp

25) We’re Not Gonna Take It

26) I Can’t Explain

27) Join Together

28) I Can See For Miles

29) Who Are You

30) Love, Reign O’er Me

31) Baba O’Reilly

32) Won’t Get Fooled Again

 Related Tags
 

Connect With TMR

