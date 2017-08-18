The Who to Release Tommy: Live at the Royal Albert Hall - October 13, 2017

Eagle Rock Entertainment has a treat in store for fans of The Who with Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, arriving on multiple formats October 13, 2017. The concert, recorded in April 2017, will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, double-CD, and triple-LP. The concert is centered on a performance of their classic album Tommy in its entirety—a first in the band's illustrious history (seven non-Tommy songs are included as well).
As pointed out by Eagle Rock in their press notes, The Who had performed Tommy nearly in its entirety in years past. But those occasions always saw the omission of two, three, or four tunes from the album. This Royal Albert Hall show, a benefit for the Teenage Cancer Trust, presented the whole enchilada, along with "specially created animations on a huge screen above the stage and creative use of lighting."
The video formats of Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall also include a behind-the-scenes featurette, plus full screen animations of both "The Acid Queen" and "Pinball Wizard" with the live performance audio.
Available now for pre-order on Amazon:
CD
Blu-ray
DVD
Vinyl
TRACK LISTING:
1) Introduction
2) Overture
3) It’s A Boy
4) 1921
5) Amazing Journey
6) Sparks
7) Eyesight To The Blind (The Hawker)
8) Christmas
9) Cousin Kevin
10) The Acid Queen
11) Do You Think It’s Alright?
12) Fiddle About
13) Pinball Wizard
14) There’s A Doctor
15) Go To The Mirror!
16) Tommy Can You Hear Me?
17) Smash The Mirror
18) Underture
19) I’m Free
20) Miracle Cure
21) Sensation
22) Sally Simpson
23) Welcome
24) Tommy’s Holiday Camp
25) We’re Not Gonna Take It
26) I Can’t Explain
27) Join Together
28) I Can See For Miles
29) Who Are You
30) Love, Reign O’er Me
31) Baba O’Reilly
32) Won’t Get Fooled Again
