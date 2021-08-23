Blu-ray Review: Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Forget the stick-in-the-mud reviewers who panned Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the action-packed (a cliche, yes, but one that fully applies) sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard. To say that this is the movie we needed after a year-and-a-half-long (and counting, unfortunately) pandemic that ground the movie industry to a virtual halt is an understatement. Hitman's Wife's provided the most pure, unadulterated fun I've had watching a movie in a very long time. Now that Lionsgate has issued the film on the usual mediums (Blu-ray, 4K UltraHD, DVD, and Digital), it's high time to catch up if you missed it in theaters.



How many shoot-'em-up action flicks are packed to the gills with bullets, bodies, and explosions, yet are totally missing any sense of humor, panache, or absurdity? Too many. But director Patrick Hughes, who also helmed the original Hitman's (and the underrated The Expendables 3), understands that nearly all of these balls-to-the-wall action thrillers are basically silly excursions into excess. So if a given film's plot is secondary to the action, at least make sure the action is relentlessly entertaining. So, to underline the perhaps already-obvious point here, Hitman's Wife's IS that slice of ridiculously entertaining comedy-action.



The principals have all returned—there'd be no point if they hadn't. The chemistry between Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek is the engine that drives these movies. Michael Bryce (Reynolds) is still mentally recovering from the events of the first film when his zen-like vacation/downtime is interrupted by Sonia's sudden reappearance (in a full-on poolside shoot out, no less). Remember, she is the hitman's wife—Darius (Jackson) is her husband. He's been captured by some bad guys and she needs Bryce to help rescue him.



Need more plot? There is more plot, including the plan by mastermind Aristotle Papadopoulos to cripple Europe's power grid. Aristotle is played by a more-than-effective Antonio Banderas (who stole the show in Hughes' Expendables 3). Need more character development? Come on, really? Well, there is actually a bit of that—Sonia wants to have a baby and reveals to Bryce that she and Darius have been struggling in that department.



Oh, and we find out who Bryce's dad is—if you don't already know, I'm not about to spoil anything here. Let's just say that Bryce is dealing with some serious daddy issues and the casting, and performance by the actor portraying Bryce's papa, are spot-on. So actually, as lightweight and inconsequential as all this essentially is, there is (believe or not) some real heart behind all the craziness and hyperkinetic action. Not a deep examination of the human condition, but nobody is coming to Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard for that. It's escapism of a high order.



Take a junky, cliche-ridden, standard-issue action movie plot, add top notch performers (again, the main trio appears to be having an absolute blast, and their zest for this pulp is infectious), an anything-goes sense of staging (the action scenes are just plain fun to watch unfold), and a ton of genuinely funny dialogue and you have... the movie of the year? For me, personally, it is one of them so far, beyond a shadow of a doubt. Does it pass the "repeat viewing test," in the sense that it is imminently rewatchable? Totally. Here's another cliche: if you like the first one, you'll love the second one!



Special features? Nothing must-watch level, but about a half-hour of short featurettes and a gag reel. The movie is the feature here. Highly recommended.