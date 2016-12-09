Contest: WIN a Skylanders Imaginators 3D-printed Imaginator Figure

Image copyright: Activision Publishing.
Earlier this year Activision Publishing released the sixth instalment in its smash hit Skylanders video game series, Skylanders Imaginators. The new game allows players to create their own Skylander heroes to use in the game, which is available for all major consoles.
The console game is also accompanied by an iOS and Android app called Skylanders Creator in which players can design a Skylander and have it 3D-printed as a playable toy. These 3D-printed figures can be used in the game by standing them on a special base called a Portal of Power. This reproduces the toy on screen as a fully-playable character just like the Skylanders character toys that Activision has produced for Skylanders Imaginators and all previous games in the series.
Thanks to Activision, we are offering Skylanders fans the chance to win a code that can be redeemed in the Store section of the Skylanders Creator app for a 3D-printed toy. As described by Activision, each custom-printed Imaginator "arrives in full color, posed on a base and enclosed in a clear protective dome, making it a true collector's item" (see the example at the bottom of this page).
The closing date for this competition is December 15, 2016. One lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries submitted up to and on that date and will be notified ASAP thereafter.
The console game is also accompanied by an iOS and Android app called Skylanders Creator in which players can design a Skylander and have it 3D-printed as a playable toy. These 3D-printed figures can be used in the game by standing them on a special base called a Portal of Power. This reproduces the toy on screen as a fully-playable character just like the Skylanders character toys that Activision has produced for Skylanders Imaginators and all previous games in the series.
Thanks to Activision, we are offering Skylanders fans the chance to win a code that can be redeemed in the Store section of the Skylanders Creator app for a 3D-printed toy. As described by Activision, each custom-printed Imaginator "arrives in full color, posed on a base and enclosed in a clear protective dome, making it a true collector's item" (see the example at the bottom of this page).
To have a chance of winning, follow @TheMortonReport on Twitter and post a message on Twitter telling us which of the Skylanders console games released so far has been your favorite. Remember to include @TheMortonReport and #TMRSkylanders3D in your tweet. In case you don't remember them all, here is a list to jog your memory:
- Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure
- Skylanders: Giants
- Skylanders: Swap Force
- Skylanders: Trap Team
- Skylanders: Superchargers
- Skylanders: Imaginators
The closing date for this competition is December 15, 2016. One lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries submitted up to and on that date and will be notified ASAP thereafter.