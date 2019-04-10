Album Reviews - Ritchie Valens: The Complete Releases & Rocks, Plus More New Music

I’m obviously not the only Buddy Holly fan who wonders how much he could have achieved if an Iowa airplane crash hadn’t prematurely ended his career in February 1959. After all, he was just 22 when he died; and though he had been pursuing music professionally for only about four years, he had already produced lots of terrific original work.

But what about Ritchie Valens, who perished in the same crash? His catalog was decidedly thinner than Holly’s, but he was a mere 17 years old when he died; in fact, he’d had his first music audition just nine months earlier. So it’s probably not hyperbole to say, as do the liner notes for one Valens retrospective, that “there can be few artists in the history of popular music who died so young but left such a significant legacy and legend.” After all, he scored three significant hits during his blink-and-you-missed-it career with “Come On, Let’s Go,” a garage-rock precursor; “Donna,” a seductive ballad; and “Donna”’s flip side, the infectious “La Bamba,” all of which have been frequently covered over the years. (Valens got a songwriting credit for each of these compositions, though he based “La Bamba” on a traditional Mexican folk ballad.) In fact, his career was so hot at the time of his death that a a radio announcer reported on the crash victims by saying, “The names in order of bigness probably would be Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly of the Crickets, and also the Big Bopper.”

As I’ve noted, Valens didn’t manage to record nearly as much music by age 17 as Holly did by age 22, but there’s still much more to his catalog than his trio of hits. And you can find his entire output on two collections, both of which come with extensive and informative liner notes and track information.

The two-disc Ritchie Valens, The Complete Releases 1958-60 (which has been available previously with a different title and cover) delivers just what the moniker promises. Among the 35 tracks are both sides of all of his Del-Fi singles plus everything from his three albums: Ritchie Valens, Ritchie, and In Concert at Pacoma Jr. High (the L.A.-area middle school he'd graduated from only a few years before his career began).



