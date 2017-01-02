Album Reviews: Big Star's Complete Third and More

Still, they persevered, recording a superb untitled third album that multiple labels rejected and that sat on a shelf for four years before finally being released. In the decades since, that LP has been reissued several times with a variety of covers, titles, and track lists and sequences and has slowly garnered a strong cult following. And now, more than 40 years after it was recorded, comes the The Complete Third, a definitive three-CD, 69-track collection that couples the original album to every known rough mix, alternate take, and demo, including 29 previously unreleased tracks. Also here is a well-illustrated booklet that features essays from journalist Bud Scoppa and such Big Star fans as the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs and Debbi Peterson, the Jayhawks’ Gary Louris, and R.E.M.’s Mike Mills.





Quite simply, this is a masterpiece. Big Star have sometimes been pigeonholed as power-pop progenitors. That they were, but, they were also as dark and out of the mainstream as Velvet Underground, as delicate as Nick Drake, and as tuneful as the Beatles. And they reached their peak on Third. Imagine John Lennon with a joint and an acoustic guitar, channeling Lou Reed at 4 in the morning and you’ll get some sense of the mood here.





The remastered original album is only part of what makes this one of 2016’s best archival releases. On many reissues, bonus tracks do little but shed light on the recording process: they may be interesting, but you can tell why they weren’t included on the original LP. Here, though, the bulk of the added content is often little short of breathtaking. There are fantastic stripped-down versions of songs that appeared on Third; and there also magnificent readings of songs by artists who clearly rank as Big Star influences. I wouldn’t have thought it possible for a cover to rival the original Beach Boys recordings of “Don’t Worry, Baby,” one of that group’s best tracks, but Big Star’s achingly beautiful harmonies and jangly guitars do the trick. Ditto this collection’s three terrific renditions of the Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale,” and covers of the Velvets’ “After Hours,” the Kinks’ “Till the End of the Day,” Loudon Wainwright III’s “Motel Blues,” and the Beatles’ “I’m So Tired.”