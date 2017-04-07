Fifty-Year Anniversary Edition of Beatles' Sgt. Pepper - Coming May 26

A step up from the single-disc edition, the Deluxe version offers a second disc "of 18 tracks, including previously unreleased complete takes of the album’s 13 songs, newly mixed in stereo and sequenced in the same order as the album. The second CD also includes a new stereo mix and a previously unreleased instrumental take of 'Penny Lane' and the 2015 stereo mix and two previously unreleased complete takes of 'Strawberry Fields Forever.'"The double-album 180-gram vinyl edition includes the new stereo remix on one LP and the "previously unreleased complete takes of the album’s 13 songs, newly mixed in stereo" found on the Deluxe 2-CD edition (but not the "Penny Lane" and "Strawberry Fields" bonus tracks).Now for the Super Deluxe, the mother lode as it were. The first disc in the six-disc boxed set includes the new stereo remix of. The second and third discs present an expanded version of disc two from the Deluxe set: "33 additional recordings from the studio sessions,, sequenced in chronological order of their recording dates," plus "a new stereo mix of 'Penny Lane' and the 2015 stereo mix of 'Strawberry Fields Forever."The fourth disc contains "direct transfers of the album’s original mono mix and the 'Strawberry Fields Forever' and 'Penny Lane' singles; Capitol Records’ U.S. promotional mono single mix of 'Penny Lane'; previously unreleased early mono mixes of 'She’s Leaving Home,' 'A Day In The Life,' and 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds' (a mix thought to have been erased from a tape in 1967, but discovered during archive research for the anniversary edition)."Discs five and six are a DVD and Blu-ray, each containing the same material: "new 5.1 surround audio mixes of the album and 'Penny Lane' by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, plus their 2015 5.1 surround mix of 'Strawberry Fields Forever'; high resolution audio versions of the new stereo mixes of the album and 'Penny Lane' and of the 2015 stereo mix of 'Strawberry Fields Forever';: 4K restored original promotional films for 'Strawberry Fields Forever,' 'Penny Lane,' and 'A Day In The Life;' plus, a restored, previously unreleased documentary film (broadcast in 1992), featuring insightful interviews with McCartney, Harrison, and Starr, and in-studio footage introduced by George Martin."

As for the Super Deluxe packaging, again quoting from the press materials: "Housed in a 12-inch by 12-inch box with lenticular artwork and two bonus posters, the six-disc Super Deluxe set is presented with a 144-page hardcover book. The book includes new introductions by Paul McCartney and Giles Martin, and chapters covering comprehensive song-by-song details and recording information, the design of the cover, the album’s musical innovations and its historical context by Beatles historian, author and radio producer Kevin Howlett; composer and musicologist Howard Goodall; music producer and writer Joe Boyd; and journalists Ed Vulliamy and Jeff Slate, illustrated with rare photographs, reproductions of handwritten lyrics, Abbey Road Studios documentation, and original ‘Sgt. Pepper’ print ads."(‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix)1. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band2. With A Little Help From My Friends3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds4. Getting Better5. Fixing A Hole6. She's Leaving Home7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!8. Within You Without You9. When I'm Sixty-Four10. Lovely Rita11. Good Morning Good Morning12. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)13. A Day In The LifeCD 1: ‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix (same as single-disc CD tracklist, above)CD 2: Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the album, plus various versions of “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane”1. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9]2. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 - False Start And Take 2 - Instrumental]3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]4. Getting Better [Take 1 - Instrumental And Speech At The End]5. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]6. She's Leaving Home [Take 1 - Instrumental]7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]8. Within You Without You [Take 1 - Indian Instruments]9. When I'm Sixty-Four [Take 2]10. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]11. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]12. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]13. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]15. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]16. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix - 2015]17. Penny Lane [Take 6 - Instrumental]18. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix - 2017]LP 1: ‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix (Sides One and Two, same as single-disc CD tracklist, above)LP 2: Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the albumSIDE THREE1. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]2. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 - False Start And Take 2 - Instrumental]3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]4. Getting Better [Take 1 - Instrumental And Speech At The End]5. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]6. She's Leaving Home [Take 1 - Instrumental]7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]SIDE FOUR1. Within You Without You [Take 1 - Indian Instruments]2. When I'm Sixty-Four [Take 2]3. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]4. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]5. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]6. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]CD 1: ‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix (same as single-disc CD tracklist, above)CD 2: Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates1. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1]2. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4]3. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]4. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]5. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix - 2015]6. When I'm Sixty-Four [Take 2]7. Penny Lane [Take 6 - Instrumental]8. Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech]9. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix - 2017]10. A Day In The Life [Take 1]11. A Day In The Life [Take 2]12. A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub]13. A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11]14. A Day In The Life (The Last Chord)15. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 - Instrumental]16. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]17. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 - Instrumental, Breakdown]18. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]CD 3: Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates1. Fixing A Hole [Take 1]2. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]3. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End]4. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7]5. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]6. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End]7. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5]8. Getting Better [Take 1 - Instrumental And Speech At The End]9. Getting Better [Take 12]10. Within You Without You [Take 1 - Indian Instruments Only]11. Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians]12. She's Leaving Home [Take 1 - Instrumental]13. She's Leaving Home [Take 6 - Instrumental]14. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 - False Start And Take 2 - Instrumental]15. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]CD 4: ‘Sgt. Pepper’ and bonus tracks in Mono(Tracks 1-13: 2017 Direct Transfer of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Original Mono Mix)14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix]15. Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix]16. A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix]17. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix - No. 11]18. She's Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix]19. Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single - Mono Mix]DISCS 5 & 6 (Blu-ray & DVD)Audio Features (both discs):- New 5.1 Surround Audio mixes of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album and “Penny Lane,” plus 2015 5.1 Surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1)- High Resolution Audio versions of 2017 ‘Sgt. Pepper’ stereo mix and 2017 “Penny Lane” stereo mix, plus 2015 “Strawberry Fields Forever” hi res stereo mix (Blu-ray: LPCM Stereo 96KHz/24bit / DVD: LPCM Stereo)Video Features (both discs):- The Making of Sgt. Pepper [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]- Promotional Films: “A Day In The Life;” “Strawberry Fields Forever;” “Penny Lane” [4K restored]