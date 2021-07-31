4K UltraHD Blu-ray Review: Space Jam

To coincide with the release of the all-new Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has dusted off the original 1996 megahit Space Jam. They've spruced it up with an outstanding new 4K UltraHD edition that looks great, even if it exposes the limitations of the era's live-action/animation combo.



The original film, directed by Joe Pytka, was a showcase for the G.O.A.T.—Chicago Bulls immortal, Michael Jordan. If you don't know the basic premise, take one glance at any of the advertising materials. It's Jordan meets the Looney Tunes. Fun for kids, but maybe a bit thin for older viewers. The film was a knockout success in '96, based on Jordan's superstardom and the enduring popularity of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang.



Early on, the film has fun with a fictional portrayal of Jordan's short-lived foray into pro baseball during his first retirement from the NBA. This quasi-docu-drama stuff surrounding Jordan's abrupt career change is pretty fun, as is Wayne Knight as MJ's publicist. An extended cameo by Bill Murray as Jordan's golf buddy also provided some amusing moments. But to call Space Jam lightweight is an understatement.



The plotting is at once basic, yet mind-numbingly complicated. Something about an animated amusement park in space that's verging on bankruptcy. A monstrous group called the Nerdlucks begins possessing NBA players (tons of then-current players make appearances, including the likes of Why? Does it matter? The second half of the movie is the game between the Nerdlucks and the possessed NBA all-stars and the Looney Tunes with Jordan.



And this is where R. Kelly's megahit "I Believe I Can Fly" originated. So there's that.



Look, writing about this movie has actually hurt my brain a little. Not that it's that bad really. It just doesn't need to be written or thought about. If you like all things Looney Tunes or all things Michael Jordan—or better yet, both—then this 4K UltraHD spruce-up is for you.