Blu-ray Review: 2016 World Series Champions: Chicago Cubs

New from Shout! Factory,affords Cubs fans (and baseball fans in general) the opportunity to relive the ups and downs of the incredible end of the 71-year-old Curse of the Billy Goat. If you're even a casual Cubs fan, you need no reminder of the origins that curse—nor a reminder that the team hadn't won a World Series since 1908. Not sure how many Cleveland Indians fans will be queuing up to relive the heartbreak of watching their team fall (the Indians haven't won a World Series since 1948). But this 97-minute documentary film gives us a chance to lose ourselves in all the emotion baked into this highly competitive series in which both teams truly gave their all to the very end.Actor Vince Vaughn narrates this meat-and-potatoes affair. The focus here is on the series itself, not so much the histories of each team leading up to it (though it's touched upon). Highlights include the heartfelt reactions from fans on both sides, but especially the long-suffering Cubs fans. Some are interviewed on their way into Wrigley Field. It's the old-timers, the ones who have been longing for this event the most, who provide the best moments. We hear from various players, including the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber and David Ross among others, as they share what the series meant to them.Of course, it's ultimately the thrilling plays, costly errors, and most suspenseful moments from each of the seven-game series that makes this disc so watchable. For the Cubs maniacs out there, keep in mind that Shout! is also releasing an eight-discthat boasts every minute of every inning ofin the Series (and with multiple audio options: hear the games with Cubs' broadcast crew OR the Indians' play-by-play crew, also the TV broadcast audio and Spanish-language option too). That monster set is available December 13 on Blu-ray and DVD as well, but the standardprovides the right option for those looking a concise, bite-sized recap.Special features onBlu-ray (the package also includes a DVD disc and Digital Copy; DVD-only available separately as well) aren't extensive but we do find a few short pieces. "Regular Season Highlights" is painfully short at five minutes. "Clinching Moments" provides a few minutes of division, NLDS, and NLCS series highlights. "World Series Highlights" is the longest piece (at nine minutes), but a bit redundant after the feature film. Lastly we get a couple minutes covering the World Series Parade and kind words about David Ross (who retired immediately after the Series concluded) from his fellow Cubs.