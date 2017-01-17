Blu-ray Review: Come and Find Me

Whedon flip-flops between present day and David and Claire's past, with each step in David's progress (or, often, lack thereof) triggering a memory. That would be fine if only the couple's past was especially interesting. These two come across like boring people and it's enough to illicit aevery time we realize we're about to be treated to another glimpse into their relationship.More interesting is David's slow realization that his girlfriend was not who he believed her to be. We get into spoiler territory here and I dare not explain away a series of twists that serves asbest attribute. Suffice it to say that mild-mannered David has to transform into a bush league Bryan Mills (you know, Liam Neeson in theseries) as he takes on people he once considered friends—plus members of the Russian mob, and various other new acquaintances who may or may not be who they claim. Largely due to the non-linear storytelling, however, Whedon struggles with pacing issues that keep his film from being the adrenaline shot it wants to be.Lionsgate's typically excellent Blu-ray presentation (including lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround mix) also boasts audio commentary by director Zack Whedon and one of the film's producers, Chris Ferguson. There's a seven-minute featurette, "Unraveling the Mysteries of," that mostly promotes the movie.is the kind of programmer that's hard to be enthusiastic about. It's preposterous, not particularly fun, and ultimately the kind of movie one puts on when there's no better option.