Blu-ray Review: Crazy Rich Asians





The rom-com hit of the summer,has hit Blu-ray (also 4K UltraHD, standard DVD, and Digital HD) via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. As entertaining as the film is, it's as predictable as they come. Luckily, director Jon M. Chu—whose numerous credits include the excitingsequel—keeps the level of visual pizzazz high. And the cast is spirited, which also goes a long ways toward making this formula pap more palatable.That's not to detract from the significance of an all-Asian cast carrying a mainstream, demographics-defying blockbuster across the box office finish line. That's an excellent sign of U.S. moviegoers' increasing openness to plunking down cold, hard cash for movies dealing in other (i.e. non-white) cultures. But... that still doesn't makea very good movie. Rich Nick (Henry Golding) plans to marry middle-class Rachel (Constance Wu). She's a professor at NYU—not exactly from the proverbial wrong side of the tracks—but that probably won't be good enough for Nick's old-school matriarchal family back in Singapore.Rachel will, of course, have to learn the ropes of the various social traditions that her fiancé's family is steeped in. She didn't know he was part of one of Singapore's wealthiest families. Nick didn't disclose this bit of pertinent info. So when they arrive, Rachel is overwhelmed by all the pomp and circumstance. And of course there is a jealous ex who is determined to make Rachel look even worse in the judgmental eyes of Nick's mom, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh).ensemble member Awkwafina steals all the scenes she is in as Rachel's best friend.Warner Bros.' Blu-ray edition features commentary by director Chu and source novelist Kevin Kwan. The featurette "Crazy Rich Fun" is found on both Blu-ray and standard DVD. There's a gag reel and a selection of deleted scenes as well.Unsurprisingly, Warner Bros. has confirmed a sequel is in the works, based on Kevin Kwan's novel (itself a sequel to),. Hopefully that one digs a little deeper than this one does.