Blu-ray Review: Deepwater Horizon



All things considered, it's a solidly-crafted disaster epic that seems to capture the grimy, dirty realities of life about an oil rig even before the danger begins. Despite the presence of big names like Mark Wahlberg (as engineer Mike Williams) and Kurt Russell (as supervisor "Mr. Jimmy" Harrell), the early portions of the film eschew gloss. Much like Paul Greengrass did with Captain Phillips, Berg seeks to establish a workaday environment. As various fail-safe systems are tested, and budget overruns and scheduling concerns are bandied about, we see the typical 'cold war' waged between those concerned with the "bottom line" and those concerned with workplace safety.



Speaking of sensory overload, Lionsgate's Blu-ray is simply magnificent from an A/V standpoint, with a Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (or Atmos, for those so equipped) that is noisily powerful enough to leave you numb by the time the credits roll. There's also an uncommonly good selection of special features, including a multi-part 'behind the scenes' series called "Beyond the Horizon" (totaling 51 minutes). "Captain of the Rig" (18 minutes) deals specifically with director Peter Berg and his motivations for tackling this project. (Both of those segments are exclusive to Blu-ray & 4K UltraHD; the following features are found on those HD formats as well as standard DVD.) "The Fury of the Rig" (27 minutes) takes us even further inside the doomed vessel. "Deepwater Surveillance" (18 minutes) spotlights the effects work, captured via raw video footage.

Director Peter Berg'sis a chronicle of the disastrous events that led to the total loss of the titular oil drilling rig and the deaths of 11 crew members. This is, of course, a true—and truly tragic—story. For better or worse, Berg stages the briskly-paced, 107-minute film as an action spectacle. Don't look tofor an examination of the reasons Transocean and BP (among other companies) are drilling the ocean floor, nor any opinions on whether they should be. The focus here, after a lot of general exposition during the opening act, is the destruction caused by the catastrophic blowout once the rig's foundation failed.In other words, besides clearly placing blame on the bureaucrats (chiefly BP's Donald Vidrine, portrayed here by John Malkovich), Berg isn't out to sermonize about the ecological impacts of oil drilling. He presents these companies' activities as, basically, an inescapable component of modern-day living. Someone else can untangle the various arguments for and against our collective reliance on fossil fuels; to do so here would get in the way of the action. Certainly to his credit, Berg keeps the tone somber even as the explosions and gushing muck escalate. The mechanics of his set pieces (and really, once the blowout begins, the entire movieone gigantic set piece) are "action movie"-based, but without the addition of comic relief or melodrama that popcorn flicks typically add.