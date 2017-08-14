Blu-ray Review: Everything, Everything



Again, its Stenberg (Rue is The Hunger Games) and Robinson (Jurassic World, The 5th Wave) that give this awkward, first-time romance story its endearing charm. Screenwriter J. Mills Goodloe adapted the teen-lit novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon. Goodloe captures the sense of teenage longing—that a crush can be the most important thing in the entire world, no matter how silly their parents may consider it—quite well, with Stenberg and Robinson embodying those feelings. And even though it does eventually get into the realm of s-e-x (this is, after all, a PG-13 movie about a boy and a girl on the cusp of young adulthood), it remains consistently tasteful and inoffensive. Plot developments are relatively few and far between in, which effectively trades on the ability to sustain the rush of emotions felt by two teens in the throes of puppy love. Olly deals with a troubled home life, something that adds a bit of depth to too-thinly written character. A particularly important plot twist is practically scrawled across the walls, as obvious as the blunt "spoiler reviews" Maddy posts about classic literature. Honestly though, I say that as a somewhat jaded, older viewer. Again, this is a tween- and teen-oriented picture and the developments between Maddy, her mom, her nurse, and Olly have a much better chance of packing a surprising punch with that age group.Again, its Stenberg (Rue is) and Robinson () that give this awkward, first-time romance story its endearing charm. Screenwriter J. Mills Goodloe adapted the teen-lit novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon. Goodloe captures the sense of teenage longing—that a crush can be the most important thing in the entire world, no matter how silly their parents may consider it—quite well, with Stenberg and Robinson embodying those feelings. And even though it does eventually get into the realm of s-e-x (this is, after all, a PG-13 movie about a boy and a girl on the cusp of young adulthood), it remains consistently tasteful and inoffensive.





Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's Blu-ray has the following as special features: featurette "Trapped in Love: The Story of Everything, Everything" and deleted scenes.





Director Stella Meghie tapped the tween and teen demo and wound up with a modest summer hit in, available August 15 on Blu-ray and DVD. Sweet performances by leads Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson make this semi-tragic romance palatable even for adult audiences. Those old enough to remember John Travolta in the '70s TV moviewill recognize the setup, only with a gender reversal. Maddy (Stenberg) suffers from the rare immune disorder SCID, which renders her body incapable of warding off even the most harmless of germs. She lives with her doctor mother Pauline (Anika Noni Rose) in a hermetically-sealed, Ikea showroom-like mini-apartment. Her only friends are a visiting nurse, Carla (Ana de la Reguera), and her daughter Rosa (Danube Hermosillo). She can't go outside or have guests (except, inexplicably, Rosa) for fear of a stray germ that could lead to a fatal infection.