Blu-ray Review: Home Again



Alice (Witherspoon) has a couple tween kids, enough money in the bank to sustain herself (her late father was a celebrated film director), but she's rudderless after a recent breakup with husband Austen (Michael Sheen). Due to a big plot hole left by writer-director Hallie Meyers-Shyer, we never really understand why Alice and Austen are separated—the characters themselves, who obviously still share affection, don't seem to quite get it either.



Home Again coasts along amiably for 97 minutes without ever mustering any true conflicts. Alice's existential crisis is at the core of the bland plotting, but Meyers-Shyer doesn't make it compelling enough. Alice's suspected dependence on prescription meds is only hinted at without ever being tackled head on. Eventually a rivalry develops between young Teddy and Alice's estranged husband Austen, but even this feels poorly thought out (both Alice, who has realized the limitations of her fling with Teddy, and Austen seem to desire reconciliation). Elements of Three Men and a Little Lady creep in as Teddy, Harry, and George spend increasing amount of time with Alice's kids. A climactic school play sequence borrows liberally from About a Boy. In other words, you may get the feeling you've seen all this before.

This is Hallie Meyers-Shyer's directorial debut, and her mom Nancy Meyers produced (Universal's Blu-ray boasts audio commentary by mother and daughter). Those who enjoy Nancy's similar-toned—but considerably more seasoned—films (including The Intern, It's Complicated, Something's Gotta Give) might find Home Again an easy enough watch. Hopefully with her rookie effort behind her, Hallie Meyers-Shyer will stake out deeper (or at least funnier) territory next time.

Recently Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated for her outstanding work in HBO's limited series, Reese Witherspoon has entered middle age with all her vitality intact. Not that either of those projects is a family-friendly, mainstream piece of fluff. If you've got aunts, uncles, grandparents, and young kids all gathered around for holiday-season viewing than Home Again is admittedly a better fit. It's not the worst example of its ilk, but it's pretty uninspired overall.