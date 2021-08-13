Blu-ray Review: Initiation - (2021)

August 13, 2021
By , Contributor
Initiation is a horror film (kind of) that, despite being mostly set on a college campus, doesn't really have much to do with initiation into a fraternity or sorority. Instead, it seems at least partially inspired by the Duke Lacrosse scandal of 2006. That, crossed with a bit of social media satire. Maybe not even really satire so much as just commentary about how mobile devices and social media platforms have come to dominate youth culture.

After a party, college student Kylie (Isabella Gomez) appears to be the victim of a sexual assault. She turns to her sorority sisters to try and determine who her assailant actually is. It might be Ellery's (Lindsay LaVanchy) brother, Wes (Froy Gutierrez), who has a troubling history marked by similar accusations. The university they all attend also has a troubling history of allegedly covering up such incidents.

Director John Berardo's style is workmanlike, but that's not really a problem. His suspense scenes are effective as a masked killer begins drilling people to death. And the cast of mostly little-known performers acquits itself quite well. While the faces may not be familiar to a lot of viewers, the actors do just fine. Especially given the nature of sexual assaults and alleged cover-ups by a higher learning institution, this isn't really a fun-type of thriller. Co-screenwriter and director Berardo is aiming for something a little weightier. The end result isn't likely to become anyone's favorite movie of 2021, but it's a pretty solidly-crafted thriller.

Lionsgate's Blu-ray features are spare—"Hidden Secrets" is a half-hour 'making of.' "The Final Twist" is a short look at the way in which some of the film's graphics were created.

Share this story About the author

Chaz Lipp writes for The Morton Report.

View Profile
Visit Website

More from Chaz
 Related Tags
 

Connect With TMR

Recent Writers

View all writers »

August 2021
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31


 