Blu-ray Review: Initiation - (2021)

Initiation is a horror film (kind of) that, despite being mostly set on a college campus, doesn't really have much to do with initiation into a fraternity or sorority. Instead, it seems at least partially inspired by the Duke Lacrosse scandal of 2006. That, crossed with a bit of social media satire. Maybe not even really satire so much as just commentary about how mobile devices and social media platforms have come to dominate youth culture.



After a party, college student Kylie (Isabella Gomez) appears to be the victim of a sexual assault. She turns to her sorority sisters to try and determine who her assailant actually is. It might be Ellery's (Lindsay LaVanchy) brother, Wes (Froy Gutierrez), who has a troubling history marked by similar accusations. The university they all attend also has a troubling history of allegedly covering up such incidents.



Director John Berardo's style is workmanlike, but that's not really a problem. His suspense scenes are effective as a masked killer begins drilling people to death. And the cast of mostly little-known performers acquits itself quite well. While the faces may not be familiar to a lot of viewers, the actors do just fine. Especially given the nature of sexual assaults and alleged cover-ups by a higher learning institution, this isn't really a fun-type of thriller. Co-screenwriter and director Berardo is aiming for something a little weightier. The end result isn't likely to become anyone's favorite movie of 2021, but it's a pretty solidly-crafted thriller.



Lionsgate's Blu-ray features are spare—"Hidden Secrets" is a half-hour 'making of.' "The Final Twist" is a short look at the way in which some of the film's graphics were created.