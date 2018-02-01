Blu-ray Review: Jigsaw

The originalwas released some 14 years ago and helped set new standards for gore and "torture porn" in U.S. mainstream horror films. The saga of serial killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell) eventually wore out its welcome over the course of six sequels. Audiences finally tired of Kramer's increasingly bloody "puzzles" in which multiple victims met terrible fates as they struggled to understand his mousetrap-like instruments of death. Things petered out in 2010 with, but everything old(er) becomes new again. So now we have 2017'sNot going to spoil anything here, except to say that—despite relatively lukewarm box office and critical reception—delivers pretty much everything fans could expect. Except maybe true scares, since the playbook is pretty well worn by now. A John Kramer copycat appears to be at work—or is it somehow the long-dead Kramer himself? The Jigsaw Killer's blood turns up at the scene of a fresh kill. Detectives Halloran (Callum Keith Rennie) and Hunt (Clé Bennett) are on the case, providing a break from the torrent of non-stop violence that has characterized the series.Directing team Michael and Peter Spierig handle a big twist finale in workmanlike but effective fashion. Co-writers Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, both new to the series, have put together a fairly rote horror film, one that manages to be neither the best nor the worst of theseries. A $103 million worldwide gross (on a $10 million budget) appears to have convinced distributor Lionsgate that a ninth entry is justified.ain't the place to start for those who've never seen afilm, but if you're a series veteran with low expectations it's a pretty painless 90 minutes.Lionsgate has issued an exceptional supplementary feature package for theBlu-ray. There's audio commentary, not by the writers or directors but by the film's trio of producers: Mark Burg, Oren Koules, and Peter Block. "The Choice is Yours: Exploring the Props" is a short (six minutes) tour of the set. But the gold is found in the whopping hour-and-20-minute "I Speak for the Dead: The Legacy of" documentary. Folks, even if you're afan who didn't really care for the new, this in-depth piece is well worth the time.