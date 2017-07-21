Blu-ray Review: Kong: Skull Island



In addition to Vogt-Roberts' energetic direction, Skull Island benefits immensely from an over-qualified cast. Tom Hiddleston (best known for playing the greatest villain so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki) leads the ensemble as jaded former British Special Air Service Captain James Conrad. Gruff government agent Bill Randa (John Goodman) hires Conrad to lead an expedition to the titular island, a strangely remote chunk of land shrouded in constantly stormy weather. The team includes photojournalist Mason Weaver (Brie Larson, Oscar winner for Room) and the seemingly unbalanced Lieutenant Colonel Preston Packard (Samuel L. Jackson). It's a great assemblage of famous stars and each of them brings a sly wit to their performances.



The mapping mission turns out to be a ruse by Randa. Soon after penetrating the inclement weather, Skull Island reveals itself as something of a lost world. And the dominate creature among all the giant bugs and "skullcrawler" lizard-beasts is, of course, the enormous primate dubbed Kong. Conrad and Randa's team soon encounters the islands' native inhabitants—plus a surprise in the form of World War II Lieutenant Hank Marlow (John C. Reilly, handily stealing the show). Marlow has been stuck on Skull Island since crashing there 29 years ago.



Warners' Blu-ray offers superb tech specs, highlighted by a Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 core) mix that rattles the windows. Fans will appreciate the generous selection of special features: Vogt-Roberts audio commentary, the two-part "Creating a Kong" (23 minutes total), an additional four shorter featurettes, and a short compilation of deleted scenes.



