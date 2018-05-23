Blu-ray Review: Red Sparrow



And like Mother! (thought not nearly as much so), Sparrow is often supremely unpleasant. Also starring Joel Edgerton as an American spy in Russia, this is a film steeped in graphic depiction of torture and sexual degradation. Want to see a startlingly realistic depiction of murder via a wire slicing a man's throat (all while he's in the midst of raping a woman)? Sparrow is your ticket. Just trying to be up front about it. If that sounds stomach churning (and, along with numerous other moments, it is), then the answer to my first question would a resounding "no."



Ballerina Dominika (Lawrence) experiences a soul-and-bone-crushing injury, in front of a live audience, when her partner accidentally lands a jump directly on her leg. Though surgery and rehab heals it enough for her to walk (and even run) on, her dancing days are over. Her number one concern is keeping her ailing mother out of a state-run care facility, so she accepts her uncle Ivan's (Matthias Schoenaerts) offer to attend "Red Sparrow" school. Or, as Dominika comes to call it, "whore school." Among other young women and men, chosen for their beauty primarily as explained by Headmistress Matron (a scarily severe Charlotte Rampling, decades-removed but thematically-close to The Night Porter), Dominika is trained to use her sexuality to extract valuable information from government targets.



Fox Home Entertainment, however, offers a superb Blu-ray edition with a DTS-HD MA 7.1 surround mix that highlights James Newton Howard's evocative, icy score (one of the film's best pleasures). Director Francis Lawrence provides audio commentary, not only for the feature film but for 12 minutes of deleted scenes. Split into six separate featurettes, there's a total about about 77 minutes of behind-the-scenes, making-of material. Again, your mileage is bound to vary based on how much value you find in the film itself, but skimming over this generous selection of material, it's clear the Blu-ray's production team really succeeded in providing worthwhile extras.



I'll take last year's Atomic Blonde if I want to an ass-kicking female lead in a spy thriller taking place in a Cold War (or in Sparrow's case, quasi-Cold War) setting. That film crackled with dark humor and kinetic energy simply not found in Red Sparrow But again, Jennifer Lawrence fans should queue up immediately because there's a lot to like about her finely-tuned performance here.

