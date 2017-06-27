Blu-ray Review: Table 19





Eloise (Anna Kendrick) used to be tight with the bride, Francie (Rya Meyers), so much so that she was initially the original maid of honor. But following a breakup between Eloise and Francie's brother, Teddy (Wyatt Russell), their friendship deteriorates. Predictably a lot offocuses on whether or not Eloise and Teddy will rekindle their romance. Also at the dreaded table 19: a dotty-but-wise old woman (June Squibb), bickering married couple Bina (Lisa Kudrow) and Jerry (Craig Robinson), socially awkward parolee Walter (Stephen Merchant), and geeky teen Renzo (Tony Revolori). They begin as strangers, end as friends. Much like the John Hughes teens of yesteryear, they sneak away to get high on weed as part of their bonding.somehow made it to theaters for a semi-wide release, where it scared up a few million bucks. But this thing has direct-to-video written all over it. That's not to say it's terrible. There are a few decent laughs scattered throughout, largely thanks to Stephen Merchant's social incompetence. But mostlyfeels like a bunch of people got together and decided to not try very hard. The road to reconciliation between Eloise, Francie, Teddy, et al. simply doesn't provide much intrigue.Fox's Blu-ray has eight minutes of deleted scenes, a trio of very short EPK featurettes, and a still gallery. Hardcore Anna Kendrick fans are probably the most likely to respond well to. Anyone else might want to revisit