Blu-ray Review: The LEGO Ninjago Movie

There was a cool animated short promotingthat preceded theatrical showings of last year's. I didn't know squat about the Ninjago line of LEGO toys, but the short promised an offbeat, funny movie. And afterandit seemed the franchise couldn't miss.Yet it did. Somehowdidn't gel with audiences or critics the way the earlier two features did. Tonally it feels like more of the same, with jokes that feel recycled from the earlier films.Lloyd Garmadon (voiced by Dave Franco) heads up a secret team of elite ninja heroes. But the world of Ninjago takes issue with his paternal lineage—his dad is Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), the biggest, baddest villain around. But Lloyd wants to reconnect with his evil dad and find the good in him (shades of). He teams with benefactor Master Wu (Jackie Chan, also part of the film's live-action framing device) to take on bad guys, win his father's respect, and so on.It's fun to watch for awhile, with all the dazzling CG animation that bolstered the othermovies. But at 101 minutes it wears out its welcome. Maybe only for adult viewers. A friend tells me that his ten-year-old absolutely loves it, so what do I know. There are far worse kid-vid releases out there, so if the youngsters like it, great—that's who it's for.Warner Bros. bringsto Blu-ray with the same sense of A/V style that madeandsuch visual treats. The Blu-ray has audio commentary, promotional materials, deleted scenes, "outtakes," music videos, and a series of short featurettes. Lots of stuff to keep your kid entertained, even if you're not. Maybe the forthcoming(not due until 2019) will restore some of the sheen to the franchise.