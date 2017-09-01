Blu-ray Review: The Lion King - The Signature Collection



The story about a young lion cub's coming of age as he ascends to jungle king bristles with humor and emotion. It all plays just as well today as it did 23 years ago. From the outstanding voice work by a cast that includes James Earl Jones (and the patriarchal lion Mufasa), Matthew Broderick (as Mufasa's young son Simba), Jeremy Irons (as the villainous Scar), and—unforgettably—Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella (as the scene-stealing Timon and Pumbaa, respectively), to the Elton John songs, to the bursting-at-the-seams color scheme, all the elements combine to make a true classic.



Missed it six years ago? Grab The Lion King - The Signature Collection before Disney locks it away again in the vault.

