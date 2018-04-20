Blu-ray Review: The Post



Not to diminish the efforts of Graham and Bradlee, but wouldn't the more interesting story have been told from the New York Times' point of view? Were they not the paper doing the majority of the legwork? The Post appears to have merely followed the trail they blazed in a desperate effort to keep up.



Bagdikian fumbling with spare change at a phone booth as he frantically tries to recall a half-heard phone number just isn't that compelling. And the dialogue (by Liz Hannah—her first time—and Josh Singer of Spotlight renown) is too speechifying to ring true. Speaking of striking a false note, Hanks and even Streep both feel too stagey throughout to be effective. We can see them acting—make that Acting—the entire time. To be fair, it's hard to blame them for being overly mannered. After all, they're stuck in such a static "drama," they seem to be doing all they can to inject some life into something that reads better as a history lesson.



Fox Home Entertainment's Blu-ray sports some decent bonus material (featurettes arranged as "sections" in a newspaper) with insights into the real people portrayed in The Post. "Layout: Katharine Graham, Ben Bradlee & The Washington Post" runs about 20 minutes and features some interesting historical background. "The Style Section: Recreating an Era" (15 minutes) spotlights the crew's efforts to authentically represent the visuals of the '70s. There's also "Stop the Presses: Filming The Post" (25 minutes) with production footage, and "Editorial: The Cast and Characters of The Post" (15 minutes) which helps add more historical context. Shortest is the seven-minute "Arts & Entertainment: Music for The Post" about John Williams' score.



On top of The Post's dreary pace, its ending is such a foregone conclusion that Spielberg can't generate any real sense of suspense. With big names like Streep and Hanks, and all the technical panache normally found in a Spielberg film, it's not hard to see why The Post raked in accolades despite its decidedly mediocre feel.

