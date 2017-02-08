Blu-ray Review: The Take (2016) - aka Bastille Day

Why then have you never heard of? And what's up with that generic title? Originally called, this Paris-set, terrorist-themed thriller had the misfortune of opening theatrically in Francethe unspeakably terrible 2016 Bastille Day attack in Nice that left 86 people dead. Naturally the film was yanked from theaters out of respect for the victims' families. Its U.K. release had occurred the previous April, already a delay in the wake of the November 2015 terrorist atrocities that claimed 130 lives in Paris.Though it opened in a few U.S. theaters last November, promotional support had all but evaporated. In fact, if one didn't know better it would be easy to mistakeas being exploitative of the hard times France has faced in recent years. In truth, production had already been completed by the end of 2014. Still, it arrives on the home video market with a certain amount of unintentional baggage. No one could be blamed for feeling a bit uncomfortable with the notion of a "fun" thriller about terrorism-related fatalities in France.It's production/release history aside,is an enjoyable popcorn flick. Michael Mason is an American in Paris, picking as many pockets as he can without physically harmful intentions. On this occasion, however, he swipes the wrong bag. After spying a distraught woman (Charlotte Le Bon) at a crowded outdoor cafe, he gracefully lifts her handbag from right under her nose. Little does he know, the innocent-looking teddy bear inside actually contains a powerful bomb.