Blu-ray Review: Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection (24-Disc Set)



Revenge of the Creature is issued. But until then, the full list (these make for great Halloween-time marathons):



Dracula (1931) Dracula (Spanish-language version; 1931) Frankenstein (1931)

The Mummy (1932) The Invisible Man (1933) The Mummy’s Hand (1940) The Wolf Man (1941) The Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) The Mummy’s Ghost (1942) The Mummy’s Tomb (1942) Invisible Agent (1942)

The Phantom of the Opera (1943) Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943) Son of Dracula (1943) House of Frankenstein (1944) The Mummy’s Curse (1944)

The Invisible Man's Revenge (1944) House of Dracula (1945) She-Wolf of London (1946) Abbott and Costello Meets Frankenstein (1948) Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man (1951) Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy (1955) Revenge of the Creature (1955) The Creature Walks Among Us (1956)





October is here and with it, the onslaught of Halloween-themed events. And so it is that we welcome the arrival of the entire 30-film run of Universal'smovies in a gigantic, 24-disc Blu-ray collection. The set is simply an essential cinematic history lesson, containing some of (if not) most iconic horror-themed imagery ever committed to film. And to have them all housed together in one, monster-sized boxed set is sheer heaven for lovers of these atmospheric, classic chillers. The discs are in keepcases, collected not in strict chronological order but rather "themed" by their particular monster.We're talking Tod Browning's(1931), featuring one of the most unforgettable performances of all-time: Bela Lugosi as the titular vampire (the Spanish-language sister production is included as well, making this—in fact—acollection) a fascinating side-by-side study in two directors' very different approaches to the same material). Also from 1931, James Whale's inimitable, with Boris Karloff turning in a lead performance no less memorable than Lugosi's. Whale also helmed the often higher-praised sequel,(1935), which also saw Karloff's return.Whale was behind(1933), with a chilling performance by Claude Rains (and still-clever special effects). Speaking of Karloff, by the way, there's his iconic take as Imhotep in Karl Freund's(1932). And this all simply scratching the surface. All these classics' sequels (of admittedly varying quality, but all well worth seeing) are collected here. From 1931 to 1956 (), with three comedic detours starring Abbott and Costello for good measure, there are 25 years' worth of horror-movie evolution here.Important note: "Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has identified a manufacturing issue which may affect the presentation of the 3D Blu-ray offering of the film... as part ofand the. This issue is isolated to this particular film and does not affect any other discs in the collections."So the long and the short of it is, if you encounter an issue with this one disc, contact Universal at USHEConsumerRelations@visionmediamgmt.com for information on obtaining a replacement. I've done so and will update the review once the newly-corrected disc has been received. The replacement program should take care of everyone who has a defective disc.As for the films, these are treasures to be passed on from generation to generation. Yes, some context must be applied because it is impossible to ignore the creakiness that has dated these films. Thankfully a lot of the context comes in the form of the various documentaries and audio commentaries (by film historians, primarily), which have been ported over from earlier Blu-ray and/or DVD editions.Younger viewers just discovering these classics should be forgiven for wondering how anyone could've been genuinelyby these. And it's an unavoidable fact that any of the sequels were programmers—quick-buck cheapies that were not necessarily crafted with the same care as the originals (see the barely-an-hour-longsequels, for example—though these are still entertaining, especially, and, all starring Lon Chaney Jr.).By the time the all-star blowouts(1944) and(1945) came along, the chills had been mostly replaced with cornball cheesiness. Still, it's a treat to follow the full progress of the Universal series as it unfolded. And buried treasure is still waiting to be uncovered by viewers unfamiliar with the less-famous titles (Boris Karloff is quite effective as Dr. Gustav Niemann in, for example).