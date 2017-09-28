Blu-ray Review: Veep: The Complete Sixth Season





Another year, another round of deserved Emmy Awards for HBO's. Its sixth season took the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus (her fifth win), and a trio of technical awards. And it's all coming to an end next year with's seventh and final season. But for now, fans can relive the ten most-recent episodes with HBO Home Entertainment'sWith the announcement that HBO is indeed bringing the saga of Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) to a close next year, it's heartening to find everyone in thecast and crew in such fine form throughout the penultimate season. Fans hoping the series goes out on a high note will appreciate the careful seeding of the Selina vs. Jonah (Timothy Simons) still to come. Season six finds Selina out of public service and attempting to establish her Presidential library (a source of humor and narrative development throughout).The densely-interwoven character relationships are clearly, concisely explored by's writing staff, but it should go without saying that this is not the season to join the show. That said, much of the fun early in the sixth season involves catching up with the regulars a year after the collapse of Selina's administration last season. Dan (Reid Scott) is now an anchor on, Mike (Matt Walsh) is recruited by Selina to ghostwrite her memoir, Andrew (David Pasquesi) is up to his old cheating ways, Amy (Anna Chlumsky) is engaged to boyfriend and Nevada gubernatorial candidate Buddy Calhoun (Matt Oberg).Somehowcontinues to generate laughs long after Selina has vacated her titular position. The show represents a perfect combination of razor-sharp satirical writing and fully-realized characterizations courtesy of its expert cast.HBO's Blu-ray is right in line with the previous five seasons of, offering sharp 1080p visual presentation and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround mixes. WhileBlu-ray releases have not traditionally been packed with extra features andis no exception.There are four episode commentaries here: "Omaha," "Georgia," "Qatar," and "Blurb." These commentaries, lively affairs as usual, boast a variety of cast members (including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Clea DuVall, and more), writers, directors, and producers. No deleted scenes this time around (had more than a half-hour's worth!).