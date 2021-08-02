Blu-ray Review: Wrath of Man Wrath of Man is now available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Is this heist thriller up your alley? Ask yourself the following questions: 1) Do I like movies starring Jason Statham?, 2) Do I like movies directed by Guy Ritchie?, 3) Do I like convoluted "puzzle-like" thrillers that require a second viewing in order to put all the pieces together?



A 'yes' answer to one or more of the above pretty much guarantees you fall within the target audience. Lest anyone mistake this formulaic approach as snark, Wrath of Man is a lot of fun and simmering with intensity. Ritchie keeps the tension amped up throughout. He co-scripted, adapting the novel Cash Truck. The story of a team of armored truck drivers facing a series of mysterious armed robberies is told in dramatically non-linear fashion.



So dramatic, in fact, that it becomes a bit hard to follow. This works as a blessing and a curse. While there aren't many aspects of Wrath's plot that can be discussed without getting into spoiler territory, it's worth pointing out that the storytelling demands close attention. I'll be honest, I lost track of certain plot points. Statham's Patrick Hill, dubbed "H" by his co-workers, has a burning purpose behind his new job on the armored truck crew. He has nerves of steel and shows absolutely no fear or apprehension when the crew is confronted by what appears to be a repeat robbery attempt by the same or similar operatives that claimed lives the first time.



Wrath is the kind of movie that is fun to watch. You have to work a little to keep up with the plot twists—but unfortunately if you start to lose track a little, it becomes a challenge to remain interested. It's testosterone-fueled pulp. Go with it and have a good time. Again, answering yes to one or more of those questions is going to be a pretty good indicator of whether this is a must-see for you.



Surprisingly, Warner Bros.' Blu-ray edition doesn't include any special features at all. As a result, anyone looking for a little help in untangling the plot twists from writer-director Guy Ritchie in the form interviews and/or commentary will be left wanting.