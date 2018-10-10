DVD Review: Saved by the Bell: The Complete Collection







Definitely a time capsule piece for TV fans of a certain age, Shout! Factory has issued this 16-disc behemoth,. Of course, you most likely already know if you are part of the demographic at which this set is aimed. From 1989 to 1993,offered preteens and teens plenty of consistent, good-natured, after-school entertainment. The four seasons of the core show, which introduced viewers to the likes of multi-purpose TV host Mario Lopez (), Elizabeth Berkley (the infamous), and Tiffani Amber Thiessen (), are present and accounted for.The core five seasons make up 86 episodes. Dustin Diamond, the immortal Screech (and someone who attained a much less-wholesome level of notoriety years later), was first introduced in, a Disney Channel show whose 13 episodes (it only lasted a single season) are collected here as well. Think of it as. Haley Mills starred in the titular role, but it just didn't get a good enough response from viewers at the time.Actually this baker's dozen of pre-episodes were later incorporated into the overall syndication package of. Also included in this massive box set is the single season (19 episodes) of, which carried the story of Screech, Kelly Kapowski (Thiessen), A.C. Slater (Lopez), and Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has recently co-starred in DTV featureswith Robert De Niro andwith Bruce Willis) into 1994.As if this wasn't enough to keep fans busy for dozens of hours, the two TV movies are here too—(1992) aired midway through the main show's fourth and final season, whileaired in late '94, months afterhad finished. These movies are pure cheese, perhaps even more show than the series itself, but are entertaining in their own right.Special features are in abundance, including some newly-produced documentaries debuting with this set (having not been included in previousDVD sets). The brand new documentary "Past Times at Bayside High: Making" clocks in at a substantial 52 minutes and gets into the who history of the series. "Bayside's Greatest Hits: The Music Of" is shorter at about five minutes, but is new as well. Additional featurettes include: "Saturday Morning: From Toons to Teens," "It's Alright: Back to the Bell," "The First of Its Class: From Sit-Com to Icon," There are five audio commentaries (various participants), photo galleries, and a 16-page "Episode Guide."