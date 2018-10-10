DVD Review: Saved by the Bell: The Complete Collection

Definitely a time capsule piece for TV fans of a certain age, Shout! Factory has issued this 16-disc behemoth, Saved by the Bell: The Complete Collection. Of course, you most likely already know if you are part of the demographic at which this set is aimed. From 1989 to 1993, Saved by the Bell offered preteens and teens plenty of consistent, good-natured, after-school entertainment. The four seasons of the core show, which introduced viewers to the likes of multi-purpose TV host Mario Lopez (Extra, America's Best Dance Crew, The X-Factor), Elizabeth Berkley (the infamous Showgirls), and Tiffani Amber Thiessen (Beverly Hills, 98210), are present and accounted for.
The core five seasons make up 86 episodes. Dustin Diamond, the immortal Screech (and someone who attained a much less-wholesome level of notoriety years later), was first introduced in Good Morning, Miss Bliss, a Disney Channel show whose 13 episodes (it only lasted a single season) are collected here as well. Think of it as Saved by the Bell 1.0. Haley Mills starred in the titular role, but it just didn't get a good enough response from viewers at the time.
Actually this baker's dozen of pre-Bell episodes were later incorporated into the overall syndication package of Bell. Also included in this massive box set is the single season (19 episodes) of Saved by the Bell: The College Years, which carried the story of Screech, Kelly Kapowski (Thiessen), A.C. Slater (Lopez), and Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has recently co-starred in DTV features Heist with Robert De Niro and Precious Cargo with Bruce Willis) into 1994.
As if this wasn't enough to keep fans busy for dozens of hours, the two TV movies are here too—Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style (1992) aired midway through the main show's fourth and final season, while Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas aired in late '94, months after The College Years had finished. These movies are pure cheese, perhaps even more show than the series itself, but are entertaining in their own right.
Special features are in abundance, including some newly-produced documentaries debuting with this set (having not been included in previous Saved by the Bell DVD sets). The brand new documentary "Past Times at Bayside High: Making Saved by the Bell" clocks in at a substantial 52 minutes and gets into the who history of the series. "Bayside's Greatest Hits: The Music Of Saved by the Bell" is shorter at about five minutes, but is new as well. Additional featurettes include: "Saturday Morning: From Toons to Teens," "It's Alright: Back to the Bell," "The First of Its Class: From Sit-Com to Icon," There are five audio commentaries (various participants), photo galleries, and a 16-page "Episode Guide."
The core five seasons make up 86 episodes. Dustin Diamond, the immortal Screech (and someone who attained a much less-wholesome level of notoriety years later), was first introduced in Good Morning, Miss Bliss, a Disney Channel show whose 13 episodes (it only lasted a single season) are collected here as well. Think of it as Saved by the Bell 1.0. Haley Mills starred in the titular role, but it just didn't get a good enough response from viewers at the time.
Actually this baker's dozen of pre-Bell episodes were later incorporated into the overall syndication package of Bell. Also included in this massive box set is the single season (19 episodes) of Saved by the Bell: The College Years, which carried the story of Screech, Kelly Kapowski (Thiessen), A.C. Slater (Lopez), and Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has recently co-starred in DTV features Heist with Robert De Niro and Precious Cargo with Bruce Willis) into 1994.
As if this wasn't enough to keep fans busy for dozens of hours, the two TV movies are here too—Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style (1992) aired midway through the main show's fourth and final season, while Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas aired in late '94, months after The College Years had finished. These movies are pure cheese, perhaps even more show than the series itself, but are entertaining in their own right.
Special features are in abundance, including some newly-produced documentaries debuting with this set (having not been included in previous Saved by the Bell DVD sets). The brand new documentary "Past Times at Bayside High: Making Saved by the Bell" clocks in at a substantial 52 minutes and gets into the who history of the series. "Bayside's Greatest Hits: The Music Of Saved by the Bell" is shorter at about five minutes, but is new as well. Additional featurettes include: "Saturday Morning: From Toons to Teens," "It's Alright: Back to the Bell," "The First of Its Class: From Sit-Com to Icon," There are five audio commentaries (various participants), photo galleries, and a 16-page "Episode Guide."