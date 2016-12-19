DVD Review: The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again

Now 20th Fox Home Entertainment has issuedon DVD in an extended cut that runs 95 minutes, seven minutes longer than the October 20 TV premiere broadcast. The film, which essentially recreates the plot of the Jim Sharman-directed original, has of course been scrubbed relatively clean for mainstream network audiences. The boldest move in terms narrative structure made by director Kenny Ortega () involves turningbasically into a film-within-a-film, crosscutting occasionally to an audience (a staged one comprised of actors/extras) watching from a movie theater. The intent was to capture some of the madness that occurs during real theatrical revivals of the original film, but it all feels unnecessary.Probably for the worse,is not a live production a laor NBC's. Some interesting, unscripted moments might have arisen had Ortega staged his remake in front of actual spectators. By setting the film in front of a fake audience, you get fake, stagy results. At any rate, the new cast is game but the performances are a mixed bag. Laverne Cox () as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the role made famous by the inimitable Tim Curry, seems to have difficulty truly owning the iconic role. As she plays host to wayward couple Janet (Victoria Justice) and Brad (Ryan McCarten), this Frank-N-Furter doesn't seem appreciably different except in terms of physical appearance. Probably this was the intent (i.e. honoring the original), but it comes off uninspired.Ultimately the newcan't be recommended to anyone who hasn't yet experienced the original. Even though they're not likely to love it all that much, the new film will play best for longtime fans who are simply curious about what a 2016 re-imagining looks like.Fox's DVD includes a pretty solid selection of extra features, led by a half-hour ComicCon 2016 panel featuring director Ortega and several cast members. We also find Laverne Cox's screen test (in which she performs two tunes). "Don't Dream It: Make It! is a ten-minute making-of featurette.