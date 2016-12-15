Fox TV on DVD: Family Guy: Season 14



From the Fox press release: "Expose yourself to this titillating (giggity) collection of 20 uncensored Family Guy episodes, in which Peter reveals his sweet K-pop dance moves, Stewie lands a sticky gig as a peanut butter spokesbaby, Brian fetches true love in India, and the gang spends a terrifying night in a totally insane asylum. It’s a haunting and hilarious complete season, featuring celebrity guest voices Ed O’Neill, Margaret Cho, Glenn Close, Simon Cowell and many more!"



Special features: Deleted scenes; Select episode commentary; "The Art of Family Guy;" Full episode animatic on "A Lot Going On Upstairs;" Talking animals mash-up.



No doubt about it, those who've been collecting the season sets ofwon't want to miss the newly released, now available on DVD from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment. As with previous seasons, there is no corresponding Blu-ray release.All 20 episodes are contained on three discs and are supplemented with a number of special features.Note: a quick glance at Amazon shows that the DVD U.K. release ofoccurred in November and confused some U.S.-based folks. Remember, the U.K. edition is Region 2 and unplayable on a standard U.S. DVD player. The reason this admittedly obvious point is actually worth mentioning is, a quick search on Amazon for this title brings up the U.K. edition first and it's easy to see why some fans grabbed this one. The cover art shown here is for the U.S. edition.