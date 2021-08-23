Music Blu-ray Review: The Rolling Stones - A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach

First and foremost, best wishes to the inimitable and irreplaceable Charlie Watts as he recovers from an undisclosed emergency medical procedure. As a member of the Stones since 1963, the heartbeat of their music for all these years, the man is an absolute treasure. Here's to many more years of rocking the kit with his partners in rock and roll. And even though he has enjoyed a long association with the band, Steve Jordan has immense shoes to fill this fall, having accepted a temp gig as the Stones drummer. More on that previously-unheard of development later.



As I delved into the recently-released vault concert, A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach, the goal was to find something of interest to say about another Rolling Stones live concert release—besides the simple fact that there can never be too many. The show was taped February 18, 2006 in Rio de Janeiro in front of a staggering 1.5 million attendees (can't imagine what that was like for the people in the back, furthest from the stage—at least they can say they were there, and that it was a free show!). And no matter how many Stones shows I've watched on video over the years, even when set lists are similar, they're never boring.



Indulging in a bit of personal history (which I generally dislike doing in reviews), despite my lifelong love of the Stones I've never attended any of their concerts. And it's not like I haven't had opportunities. But time and again, beginning with Steel Wheels 30 years ago, I've managed to pass on every single subsequent tour for one reason or another. I've collected most of their live Blu-ray and DVD releases—of which there have been many (especially in recent years—not a complaint, they amount to a still-evolving treasure trove of rock music). When the Stones announced a Vegas stop on their first post-COVID tour, I decided that—no matter what—I would get tickets this time.



Continuing with the gross indulgence in personal detail... back in 2002 I paid $250 apiece for floor seats to Paul McCartney (that's before Ticketmaster fees). While I loved every minute of that show, I kind of made a loose promise to myself that I would never drop that kind of money on concert tickets ever again. I know that people have paid for more than that—much, much more—for concert tickets. But this is, I feel, a very subjective topic. Everyone has their own personal ceiling for what they're willing to spend (I know people who literally wouldn't spend even $100 for any single concert ticket).



In the nearly 20 years since that McCartney expense, I've managed to see quite a number of legends in concert without pushing the limits of that personal high (including, by the way, McCartney—better views, in fact, at lesser cost)—until now, that is. I bit the bullet for Stones seats in the 100 level of the new Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. Got in on the fan club presale. After an hour in the "virtual queue" on TM, and another 20 minutes waiting for a pair of side-by-side tickets to show up anywhere in the seating chart, I was happy (though moderately shaken, thinking about my next credit card bill).



Then a week later, before the sticker shock had even worn off, the announcement came that Charlie Watts would have to sit this tour out. And as stated at the top of this review, best wishes in the world to Mr. Watts and hopefully he's back at the drum stool in the future. But ultimately I made the decision that these tickets were simply too expensive to see 3/4ths of the Stones. I listed them as 'for sale' on Ticketmaster.



Enter A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach, belatedly acquired (issued by Mercury Studios this past July 9th), which also includes a two-disc CD set of the concert. I freely credit it with changing my mind and deciding to trust the Stones' faith in their longtime friend (and sometime collaborator, particularly Richards, with his X-Pensive Winos), Steve Jordan. Even without Watts behind the kit, this should be a great show and I don't want to miss it. (Incidentally, acclaimed actor Jeffery Wright, of Westworld and much more, vouched for Jordan in a brief Twitter interaction with my wife on the day the news of Watts' omittance broke.)



The performance on Copacabana, one of more recent vintage compared to many of the other "vault" releases, bristles with energy. It's yet another reminder of just how timeless this band, and its incredible body of work, really is. The set list is largely standard-issue Stones' hits, though there are four good tunes from their then-new A Bigger Bang album, highlighted by "Rain Fall Down" and Keith Richards' lead vocal on "This Place is Empty."



The showstopper is an intense cover of "Night Time is the Right Time," a duet with the extraordinary Lisa Fischer. Fischer toured with the Stones from 1989 to 2015. This powerhouse performance practically could've closed the show and no one would've gone home unhappy (again, it was a free concert so even if they complained, no one would've listened).



I only realized after watching the full Copacabana show, much of this concert has been previously released on DVD as part of the A Bigger Bang DVD box set back in 2007. That earlier release contained 17 of the 22 performances found here. So, it must be remembered, this is a "standard definition" Blu-ray. The concert was not shot in HD, therefore the image quality is extremely dated (and in 1.33:1 aspect ratio). This gives the concert the feel of an older, '90s-era release. But the benefit of the Blu-ray format is the upgrade in audio, with an excellent DTS-HD MA 5.1 mix (as well as the more straightforward, uncompressed LPCM 2.0 stereo).



Bottom line here, if you love the Stones, this is another great set to add to what has become a sprawling array of live releases. For me, it'll be the one that convinced me to take my tickets off the market and recommit to seeing the Stones, even with the unfortunate sidelining of Charlie Watts.