Music DVD Review: Heart - Alive In Seattle





Eagle Rock Entertainment has reissued on DVD the August 8, 2002 Heart concert release. Taped at Seattle's venerable Paramount Theatre, the hometown audience is clearly enraptured by the band's energetic performance. Ann and Nancy Wilson are both in fine form throughout, backed by a then-new lineup that includes Mike Inez of Seattle's own Alice In Chains on bass. This Seattle show was the final stop on Heart's "Summer of Love" tour.Those looking for the classic '70s hits will find them here, including rousing takes of "Crazy On You," "Straight On," "Magic Man," and "Barracuda." Sounding as beautifully delicate as ever, "Dog & Butterfly" is present as well. Big '80s smashes "These Dreams" and "Alone" get updated, understated treatment—the former, of course, featuring Nancy Wilson's able lead vocals. Speaking of Nancy, she also takes center stage for a striking cover of Elton John's "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" that serves as one of the set's highlights. Other covers include Led Zeppelin tunes "Black Dog" and "Battle of Evermore" (the latter famously included on the 1992movie soundtrack album—a live track by the Wilson sisters, performing as The Lovemongers).Given thatis a 15-year-old concert video, it comes as no surprise that the video quality on this 16x9 widescreen presentation (erroneously listed as 1.33:1 on some e-tailer sites, including Amazon) is decent but somewhat dated. It should be noted, this same concert was available on Blu-ray back in 2008. No idea why Eagle Rock decided to stick with a DVD-only reissue (good luck tracking down a copy of the out-of-print Blu-ray).There is a bonus feature included on the DVD, an eight-minute interview with Ann and Nancy Wilson discussing their return to the road for this 2002 summer tour. While Blu-ray would've been even better, Alive In Seattle is a recommended reissue for Heart fans who missed it the first time around.