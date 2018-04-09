Now on DVD: Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Compete Ninth Season





Curb Your Enthusiasm at the official site. Keep up with the latest onat the official site.

HBO's ever-popular, longtime sitcomhas returned and thehas arrived on DVD (also available as Digital Download). Show creator and star Larry David (also the co-creator of) has only grown arguably more popular since the previous season concluded in 2011. At that point it seemed likewas done. Fans should not only be thrilled with its 2017 return, but also the fact that HBO has announced a tenth season has been ordered.From the official press materials: "After six long years,is finally back! Find out what Larry, Jeff, Susie, and the gang have been up to since, and catch up with the cast as they look back at memorable moments and hilarious deleted scenes."Praise for the return ofhas run high: "Little has changed - for the better" sayssays there's "plenty to be enthusiastic about." More from the press materials: "This season follows Larry as he dreams of a big idea that elicits promising feedback from a number of prospective investors—until a string of missteps undermines the plan, at least temporarily. In this season, full of 'cantankerous hilarity' (), series favorites also make their return to this Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy, including Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, and JB Smoove."Ten epsiodes are collected on HBO Home Entertainment's new two-DVD set. The "big idea" Larry has, which forms the thrust of the season story arc, is a musical comedy based on the life of Salman Rushdie. Soon, as Larry begins promoting his project—called—his chronic political-incorrectness lands him in trouble. Guest stars throughout theinclude Elizabeth Banks, F. Murray Abraham, Bryan Cranston, and Jimmy Kimmel. Longtimeguests return, including Richard Lewis and Ted Danson.As mentioned in the press quote above, DVD special features include a "Cast Memorable Moments" featurette (unfortunately a scant six minutes), and a selection of deleted footage.