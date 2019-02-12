Bentley's Bandstand: February 2019



Gurf Morlix, Impossible Blue. If there's a mystery man in Americana music these days, chances are good it is Gurf Morlix. He's had his hand in enough album productions and bone-chilling collaborations that Morlix is the go-to man to make sure all the juju is lined up just right, whether on the bandstand or in the studio. His newest album feels like the culmination of a long road of work. It includes nine songs among the best he's ever written, has a stripped down band of no-nonsense players, and more than ever before he's entered the high-flying end zone of vocals that thrill and chill at the same time. The way Morlix mixes blues deep into the ethos of his songs makes him something of a musical magician, because it's a sly but ever-present feeling that never seems dated or derivative. Instead, the sound becomes ghostly, like he's been living in the graveyard of greatness, someone who can take the spirits and turn them into a valued vibration. Gurf Morlix is way off into the other world, a place artists work their whole life to find. The album closer, "Backbeat of the Dispossessed," is inspired by drummer Michael Bannister, a longtime friend dating back to their childhood days in Buffalo, who died by his own hand without any explanation. Morlix himself had a heart attack in 2016, and luckily survived. Since then, he's tried to paint every day among the living with emotional colors that can be shared with all who listen. Mission accomplished here. If there's a mystery man in Americana music these days, chances are good it is Gurf Morlix. He's had his hand in enough album productions and bone-chilling collaborations that Morlix is the go-to man to make sure all the juju is lined up just right, whether on the bandstand or in the studio. His newest album feels like the culmination of a long road of work. It includes nine songs among the best he's ever written, has a stripped down band of no-nonsense players, and more than ever before he's entered the high-flying end zone of vocals that thrill and chill at the same time. The way Morlix mixes blues deep into the ethos of his songs makes him something of a musical magician, because it's a sly but ever-present feeling that never seems dated or derivative. Instead, the sound becomes ghostly, like he's been living in the graveyard of greatness, someone who can take the spirits and turn them into a valued vibration. Gurf Morlix is way off into the other world, a place artists work their whole life to find. The album closer, "Backbeat of the Dispossessed," is inspired by drummer Michael Bannister, a longtime friend dating back to their childhood days in Buffalo, who died by his own hand without any explanation. Morlix himself had a heart attack in 2016, and luckily survived. Since then, he's tried to paint every day among the living with emotional colors that can be shared with all who listen. Mission accomplished here.





Michael Rank, I Fell In Love with You Tonight. There are armies of young singer-songwriters marching around America who fell in love with soul music at an early age and remain dedicated, in one form or another, to that heart-beating sound. At the very top of those ranks is, well, Michael Rank. Being a son of the South, North Carolina to be exact, the music comes to him naturally from the oozing ozone around him, and not only albums and photos from the past. The way Rank internalizes the surroundings into his very own future sets him apart from almost all the others rolling around the genre. His voice fills a space like he's lived there a while, and the singer goes beyond notes into the realm of pure feeling. Instrumentally, joined by collaborator Brian Dennis, Michael Rank mixes an electronic modernity into the mix so freshness stays in the forefront of all the songs. It's not an easy thing, attaining such a sweeping approach to the future, and very few ever get to the place that visitors would want to stay for a spell. But Mike Rank, while no newcomer to this world, now sounds like he's found a permanent home and is ready to explore his inner world and the outer edges. What a wonder.

Don Stevenson, Buskin' in the Subway. Hard to believe, but one of the very best rock albums of recent years is also one that threatens to stay hidden. Don Stevenson is one of the most inspired singer-songwriters of the '60s, but he mostly stayed hidden then playing drums in Moby Grape. With early songs like "Hey Grandma," "8:05" and "Murder in My Heart for the Judge," Stevenson, along with songwriting partner Jerry Miller, surged to the lead in the San Francisco scene only to be scorched by questionable management and other obstacles. The Grape got squashed, and when the dust cleared Stevenson retreated to his previous home in the Pacific Northwest and kept writing and playing. This new album is a mind-blowing testament to all his talents, the kind of songs created by a 50-year-veteran which rarely gets recorded. Don Stevenson's voice is as affecting as ever, and with new songs equal to any he's ever written, not to mention a shivering new version of "8:05," everything feels like a comeback of stunning proportions. Maybe that's because Stevenson has nothing but strength and honesty up his musical sleeve, singing with all the sincerity that so beautifully marked his days in Moby Grape. As time rolls forward, it sometimes feels like the bright lights of the past are flickering out with chilling regularity. Fear not, because there are a few foundations that will not be shaken. Like Don Stevenson.

When your competition is artists like Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty, the music world can get a bit daunting for a newcomer from Chicago. But that's the way it was back in the early '90s when Michael McDermott left the Irish Southside of Chicago for the promising vistas of Los Angeles. He was in his early 20s and wasn't quite able to navigate the challenges of success, even though he tried. The music was there, but the coping skills needed for success eluded the young man. After barely escaping a prison sentence and falling prey to a decade of addiction, McDermott saw the light on the other side of the road and started moving towards it. With, the singer-songwriter has rediscovered his greatness, and actually gone beyond it. These are rock songs carved out of the life of middle America, with an eye on the sparrow but also taking in the hard-won lessons of a crooked past. It's not important that most of the album's songs were leftovers from previous projects, because taken together they feel like they are all of one piece. There is so much hope and promise sewn into their fiber that the album feels like a study in survival. Michael McDermott is still with us for a reason, and the way he's gathered up this wayward flock of songs feels heaven sent. Connection and protection.