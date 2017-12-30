Bentley's Bandstand: Haiku Reviews 2017

Bash & Pop, Friday Night Is Killing Me.

Replacements are gone

While Tommy Stinson swings high

William C. Beeley, Gallivantin' .

Not Townes and not Blaze

His own red heart Beeley gave

Chris Bell, The Complete Chris Bell .

Ours to hear and save.

Big Star burned so bright

But this Bell tried to ring on

With all cosmic songs.









Bobby Bland, Here's the Man.



The deep soul of man

Stands on this earth and sings strong

Making love go on.









Tim Buckley, Venice Mating Call.



A visionary

Rambling near the Pacific

Trembling specifics.



The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Born in Chicago.



From the windy streets

To the dark end of the world

A harp and voice swirls.



Rockie Charles, Born For You.



Down low Canal Street

Popeye's chicken red beans too

Go-cup blues for you.









Alex Chilton, A Man Called Destruction.



Some say always doomed

A Memphis wizard running

Brilliant and stunning.



Roky Erickson, All That May Do My Rhyme.



From Texas came life

Treasure of the angels' mine

And then so sublime.



Blaze Foley, The Lost Muscle Shoals Recordings.

The Shrimp Cowboy came

Spilling songdust all around

'Til Drag took him down.



Grateful Dead, Dave's Picks Volume 24.



When dark star crashes

Universe lights up so bright

Grateful Dead's lovelight.



John Lee Hooker's Finest: Whiskey & Wimmen.



Schezwan and limbos

Puts the boogie in his talk

Boogie in his walk.



LeRoi Brothers, Check This Action.



Revved rockabilly

Jailbird rhythm & blues too

Smirnoff and Squirt grooves.



Little Richard, Here's Little Richard.



Magic pompadour

Screaming in the wild night air

Club Tijuana stares.



Johnny Nicholas & Friends, Too Many Bad Habits.



Roadhouse rough and tough

Forty years old but brand new

Timeless today blues.



The Searchers, Another Night: The Sire Recordings 1979-1981.



British invasion

Comes back with a sharper side

And they let it ride.



James Talley, Tryin' Like the Devil.



A quiet true hero

Walking Music City streets