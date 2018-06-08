Bentley's Bandstand: June 2018



Billy Price, Reckoning. Blue-eyed soul music could easily outlive us all, and maybe even the world itself. There is such a deep-seated need to perform it that the leading practitioners look on it like air: they have to have it. The drumbeats sound like a lead pipe is hitting a wet pillow filled with feathers and BBs, the organ is leading the hallelujah gang down the road to salvation, and the guitarist has to specialize in subliminal fills that still manage to squeeze the eyeballs. That leaves the singer, who carries the heaviest load on their back. If they aren't able to hit the monkey nerve over and over, the whole thing is a no-go. Billy Price is one of the best blue-eye soulsters alive, and this lucky collection of 13 songs starts out with a wham-bam and stays right on a bodacious trajectory. Songs like J.J. Cale's "No Time," Johnny Rawls' "I Keep Holding On," Denise LaSalle's "Get Your Lie Straight," and Swamp Dogg's "Synthetic World" rub up nice and greasy next to Price originals, and the whole thing ends up in the amen corner where libidos are liberated and true love travels down a gravel road. This is music for grown-ups who want to get down and will accept no less than ecstasy. Shaved heads never sounded so good. Wear it out.

Sons of Kemet, Your Queen is a Reptile. When it's time for a refresher course on the inner machinations of the Zulu ointment, there is no better soundtrack for such gyrations as Sons of Kemet. It's like walking on guilded splinters through a field of purple clouds. With saxophone, tuba, and several drummers—and let's not forget vocalists Congo Netty and Joshua Idehen—songwriter and bandleader Shabaka Hutchings puts this London aggregation through their paces starting at note one and never takes a breath. This is music meant to turn everything into a swirl of relentless motion. Even when the sounds slow down, there is still a zestful urgency at the core of all the Sons of Kemet play. Maybe think early Dirty Dozen Brass Band, when they played New Orleans' Glass House on a Monday night to the accompaniment of fired pistols and stacked-up male buck dancers, but filtered through an English-African aura. Lyrically, there is a whole other subtext to setting everyone free and finding world power for future generations. Which is all nothing but a pleasant way of explaining you've never heard anything like this before. After a couple of small label releases, the mighty Impulse Records has stepped in to assist with a march toward world domination for Sons of Kemet. Queens and kings.

Leo "Bud" Welch, Late Blossom Blues. With the way time is whistling through with a relentless speed, it's a minor miracle such a down-home-put-it-in-the-alley blues man like Leo "Bud" Welch still exists. He walks slow, a little twisted up from his 81 years on planet Earth, but when he straps on an electric guitar and then starts blowing soul-curdling harmonica, time stops. This is no recreated circus act from the big city. This is a man who wakes up cold in his Sabougla, Mississippi shack every morning, sometimes with just enough money that day to scratch out coffee and a couple of meals, but always carries his head high, dressed in white shirts, shined shoes and a dark suit. Because blues has never been about the low-down sadness that afflicts us all. It's about rising above that sadness, striding into a new day where thriving is the theme song and love is the answer. This documentary is an unflinching glimpse into that world, and captures the minor miracles of those who walk with grace every single day. This award-winning documentary film shows how Welch, with the hard work of true-believer manager Venice Varnado, a Gulf War veteran, takes on the experience of a lifetime. It must feel like winning the lottery late in life as he tours the world, and don't forget: when Leo "Bud" Welch and only a very few others like him are gone, there will be no more. Ever. Bless their hearts.



Song of the Month

"If You Have Ghosts," John Wesley Harding. Sometimes when a bomb is dropped in the middle of civility, even if it explodes, it can often be overlooked. Too much else is going on. In 1990 John Wesley Harding recorded "If You Have Ghosts" for Roky Erickson's tribute album Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye. Harding was semi-new on the scene, but was quickly making a name for himself. When his cover of the Erickson song exploded, all minds were blown. "If You Have Ghosts" opens with some eerie monster movie screeching before Pete Thomas' pounding drums obliterate all sense of decorum. Bruce Thomas' monolithic sliding bass notes threaten to destroy the landscape, and then John Wesley Harding's strident pleas take over: "If you have ghosts then you have everything." Truer words were never sung. Steve Donnelly's ageless guitar solo is the kind that not only stands the test of time, it actually tops everything that comes after. At slightly under four minutes long, musical mayhem has never been so seductive. Listeners who had no idea who Harding or, for that matter, Roky Erickson were soon found themselves ready to sign up for worldwide excursions sharing this holy musical mayhem. Naturally, the song starts John Wesley Harding's brilliant new album Greatest Other People’s Hits, a collection of the singer's versions of other songwriters' work, with a sturdy array of special guests that includes Lou Reed, Bruce Springsteen, Fastball, Minus Five, and others. Each and every one of them delivers in aces, but it's Harding himself, on the brilliant Roky Erickson buried treasure, who sets the planet on fire. Over and over. Sometimes when a bomb is dropped in the middle of civility, even if it explodes, it can often be overlooked. Too much else is going on. In 1990 John Wesley Harding recorded "If You Have Ghosts" for Roky Erickson's tribute album. A child of Mississippi who hit her wandering trail young to Austin, New Orleans and now Orlando, Beth McKee has been searching for a musical home for awhile. There was a good shot of success with her group Evangeline in Nashville, but it wasn't enough. Now, in North Carolina, it sounds like the woman has woven all the aspects of soul, gospel, blues, rock, and pop she loves so much and has become, well, Beth McKee. She did it by not putting any boundaries where her songs could go, and following that up with musical landscapes to allow what she encountered to become part of the new brew. Her Mississippi roots will always be a bedrock. You don't learn blues lessons firsthand from the Malaco Records crew in Jackson to ever forget them. But the true beauty of what McKee is doing now is just how personal everything sounds. She has taken all those experiences, but then thrown out the playbook and discovered the freedom of being yourself. She had a strong hand in writing every song, and with producer John Pfiffner, a Mitch Easter protege, made the Winston-Salem area her home. But the South is a big place, and Beth McKee can claim it all as she sets sails for points unknown. For long-time fans her new music will be a surprising thrill. And for newcomers, no doubt they'll sign on for life. America comes home.